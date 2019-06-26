GALLERY: Head coach Joey Barton and the Fleetwood Town players return for pre-season training
Fleetwood Town's first team and development squad took part in a gruelling fitness session as pre-season kicked off at Poolfoot Farm.
Our photographer Dan Martino captured the action as head coach Joey Barton watched his men complete a bleep test this morning as preparations for the 2019-20 League One season began at Town's training base.
1. Ryan Rydel, Kyle Dempsey and Josh Morris complete the bleep test
Ryan Rydel, Kyle Dempsey and Josh Morris complete the bleep test