Fylde coast youth football update: Lead changes hands in Under-13 title race, YMCA reports

​The top two in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League’s Under-13 competition swapped places as Kirkham Juniors Reds just come out on top 2-1 against Poulton Town at Thornton Sports Centre.

READ MORE: Last week's round-up

Goalscorers for the new leaders were Theo Cunliffe and William Trow.

FC Rangers are still in the title race after taking the points against St Annes Diamonds 4-2. FC’s goals came from Lewis Fenton, Jake Stokes, Harley Liddle and an o.g.

In this age group’s Hogan Plate, the tie between Wyre Juniors and Warton Typhoons proved very tight.

There was little to choose between the sides but Wyre edged it 3-2 courtesy of goals from Connor Ashton (2) and Adam Stafford.

The Under-14s division saw FC Rangers Blues just edge the win 1-0 over Lytham Juniors Blues.

Kirkham Juniors Blues managed to pull off a 4-3 victory over Squires Gate Reds with a late winner.

This was Kirkham’s second win of the week, having beaten Lytham Juniors Blues 1-0 on Thursday evening.

Also on Thursday, Poulton FC managed a 2-1 win over FC Rangers Blues courtesy of goals from Reece Horan and Conna Smith.

Foxhall Juniors beat Thornton Cleveleys Whites 6-1 to remain in second place thanks to a hat-trick from Dylan Henshall and goals by Aiden Wright, Lewis Derome and an o.g.

In the Under-18s, Clifton Rangers continued their winning habit by beating Foxhall Hoops 6-2, with goals from Finlay Clarkson, Joe Holden, Alfie Tomlinson, Josh Smyth and two from Theo Ioannou, having beaten Blackpool Rangers on Thursday 4-0. Clifton’s scorers were Jack Arrowsmith, Darren Kenyon and Finlay Clarkson with two.

In the Hogan Cup for this senior age group, Blackpool Rangers and AFC Blackpool U18s played their semi-final at Squires Gate.

This was a great game of football for the spectators, with both teams creating several chances before Rangers broke the deadlock.

Rangers then took the initiative and went 2-0 up before AFC Blackpool pulled one back.

The game was end to end before Rangers’ breakaway goal made it 3-1.

AFC never gave up and drew level with two quick goals. Both sides went all out for the winner, producing chance after chance but neither could get that vital goal.

The game ended in a draw and so went to a penalty shootout. Rangers keeper Jack Clarke pulled off two great saves and AFC’s Corey Parker one, which meant Blackpool Rangers won through to the final 4-2.

AFC BLACKPOOL WARRIORS 1 YMCA UNDER-9 8

YMCA won through to the Coulton Plate semi-finals with this emphatic victory at Common Edge Road.

They took control from the start and reached half-time with a 4-1 lead, adding a further four goals to complete a fine victory.

Nathan Ogden, Henry Brooks and Bertie Jones all netted twice, with Daniel Bergen and an own goal completing the scoring.

FLEETWOOD TOWN JUN 5

YMCA UNDER-12 2

YMCA were eliminated from the Coulton Cup in this quarter-final tie at Fleetwood. The home side were on top in the first half and built up a comfortable 3-0 lead at the interval.

YMCA were much improved after the restart and pulled a couple of goals back with strikes by Hazem Abozguia and Dom Healey. Town netted twice more themselves to run out comfortable winners.

YMCA UNDER-13 6

THORNTON REDS 0

YMCA kept their Phase 2 title hopes alive with this fine victory at a sunny but breezy Seafield Road.

They led 3-0 at half-time and remained in control to add a further three goals and complete a comfortable victory.

The impressive Thomas Shuttleworth bagged a hat-trick, while Adam Brookes’ pair and Kaiden Pirrie completed the scoring. Yash Passi and Mitchell McCormack were both notable throughout.

BJFF VIPERS 0 YMCA UNDER-15 1

YMCA completed their league season on a sunny evening at Bispham last Thursday and took an early lead when Jack Robinson latched on to a through ball and stroked his shot past the oncoming keeper.

Numerous chances came and went as it remained 1-0 at the break.

The game became scrappy after the restart, and although YMCA were reduced to 10 men they held on to claim the three points.

After the game finished, news came through that title rivals Poulton Town had been held to a draw, which confirmed that YMCA as Phase 2 league champions.

POULTON TOWN 6

YMCA UNDER-15 0

Three days after clinching the league title, YMCA’s season came to a disappointing finale with this emphatic Coulton Cup semi-final defeat.

Poulton were on top throughout, scoring three goals in each half to clinch a place in the final.