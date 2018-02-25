Fylde coast youth football round-up: St Annes and Poulton play out thriller, YMCA back in action, Blackpool girls outstanding

A very close Blackpool and District Youth League Under-13s match was played out between St Annes Diamonds and Poulton Town at Blackpool Road North.

This was a very entertaining game which Poulton managed to win 5-3, with goals coming from Kobe Moore with two, Thomas Powl and Liam Birchall and an unfortunate own goal.

The three points moves Poulton Town to the top of the division for the first time.

The Under-14s saw some close results with Squires Gate Titans just losing out to Lytham Juniors Blues by an own goal, which moves the Blues up a place in the division.

Squires Gate Reds won their match courtesy of a great goal from Cian Turley against FC Rangers Blues which moved the Reds up to joint second in the table.

FC Rangers got back to winning ways winning 4-0 at home to Thornton Cleveleys Whites.

FC Rangers goals came from Matthew Guy, Carl Wallace and two from Lewis Godley; read more on pages 24-25.

Squires Gate FC won at home to Kirkham Juniors Blues.

Their goals came from Imaan Hussain with a hat-trick, two from Dan Fryer and a goal apiece from Joe Collins, Jack Walker, Kobe Gregory, Will Riding, Matthew Kelsey and Angelo Di Vinci.

In the Under-18s Blackpool Rangers and Staining Juniors went head to head with the match ending 2-2.

Foxhall played host to FC Rangers and managed to come away with the three points with a 6-4 win, which took them up to second place in the division.

The Under-sevensenjoyed another weekend of development football.

All of the boys and girls showed off their skills and the improvement in their matches.

YMCA Under-12s returned to action after a month without a game and drew 3-3 with a strong BJFF side at Bispham Gala Field.

YMCA enjoyed much of the possession in the first half, with George Winstanley and Luke Doherty dominant in midfield.

They created numerous chances for Hazem Abozguia , Ali Ruman and Reece Henderson but were thwarted by last-ditch tackles and excellent goalkeeping.

Henderson broke the deadlock with a solo run before firing low into the corner.

This advantage was shortlived as BJFF gripped control of midfield and overloaded the YMCA defence, creating numerous chances before equalising.

YMCA then shipped two more in quick succession and went in at half-time 3-1 down.

They came out for the second half fired up and pressed BJ hard all over the pitch.

This pressure was finally rewarded as Doherty fed Dominic Healey and he ran through from halfway to score.

YMCA were now energised and chased every ball, with Abozguia and Ruman having several chances and Doherty continuing to create opportunities.

Abozguia stole possession and weaved through the defence before firing low and hard into the corner to level the scores.

YMCA continued to create chances but couldn’t find a winner, but this was a well earned point .

Blackpool FC Girls Under-13s gave an outstanding display to beat Town Green 7-1 in their West Lancashire League fixture.

Alicia Trewin and Molly Grove scored two each for Mike Healey’s side.

Defender Chloe Chambers was named player of the match and also scored with an excellent long-range shot.

Blackpool’s other scorers were Alice O’Brien and Abigail Porter.

Bolton Wanders Academy were just too strong for YMCA Under-14s, winning 11-0 on the full-size 3G pitch at BWFC.

YMCA showed great spirit and commitment throughout but could not match a team unbeaten all season.

The closest YMCA came to scoring was a fine individual effort from Honey Griffith, who strode through the home defence only to see her well-struck shot come back off the post and into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Phoebe Davies, Georgia Norman, Isabelle Kells were all notable throughout.