Fylde coast youth football round-up: Hogan Cup up and running, YMCA action

This weekend saw the warm weather return and, with it, the start of the Hogan Cup in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

The Under-7s once again played some enjoyable football which was appreciated by all watching.

The Under-11s also had development matches and all the training and coaching showed in the way the players have developed in their match play.

The Under-13s had the start of their Hogan Cup competition with Poulton Town hosting Wyre Juniors.

It proved to be a hard played cup match with Poulton coming out on top 4-1.

Poulton’s goals came from Kobe Moore with two, as well as John Bull and Dylan Merrick, with Ashton Connor getting the goal for Wyre.

St Anne’s Diamonds took on top-of-the-table Kirkham Juniors Reds and gave them a good run until the last 10 minutes when Reds showed their strength, scoring several goals to win.

The Reds’ goals came courtesy of Liam Gerraghty (5), Theo Cunliffe (2), Thomas Snibson (2), Dan Rawcliffe and Dan Parker.

Warton Typhoons and Blackpool Rangers Tangerines had a very close match with Rangers just winning 2-1.

Warton battled right to the end for an equaliser, their goal coming from Christopher Bamber.

The Under-14s’ Hogan Cup quarter-finals took place with FC Rangers Blues looking to overcome Squires Gate Reds who had beaten them recently in the league.

The Blues, helped by a penalty save from their goalkeeper, went on to win 2-0.

Kirkham Juniors Blues took on a very strong Foxhall Juniors side which saw Foxhall progress to the semi-finals.

Squires Gate FC continued their unbeaten run in the league by beating Thornton Cleveleys Whites with goals from Imaan Hussain (6), Dan Fryer (5), Joe Collins and Jack Walker (both 2).

Blackpool Rangers progressed to the Semi Finals of the U18’s Hogan Cup with a win over Foxhall Hoops 3-0; see pages 24-25 for a match report.

Clifton Rangers also progressed with a comfortable win over FC Rangers thanks to goals from Theo Ioannou (4), Jack Arrowsmith (3), Joshua Smyth (2) and one each for Jack Butler and Findlay Clarkson.

YMCA’s Under-12s travelled to Poolfoot last Saturday for a 2-2 draw in what was a typically well matched contest with Fleetwood Town juniors.

They started sharply with some great passing moves and the returning George Denye highly influential in midfield.

They pressed high up the field, creating chances for Ali Ruman, Hazem Abozguia and Reece Henderson but the Fleetwood keeper made numerous saves to deny them.

YMCA’s sustained pressure eventually paid off when Denye provided a superb ball to Ruman, who squared it to Henderson.

His shot was then deflected into the path of Hazem Abozguia who stabbed home.

Fleetwood responded with some strong attacks down the wings but were thwarted by excellent YMCA defending and covering by Syd Pearson and Sam Lord.

YMCA doubled their lead when Denye fed Ruman, who crossed for Reece Henderson to fire home from close range.

They then appeared to relax and were caught napping at a short goal kick as Fleetwood stole possession and finished well from the edge of the box to make it 2-1 at the break.

The second half was end to end with both sides creating numerous chances and YMCA continuing to be denied by the Fleetwood keeper.

With 10 minutes remaining, Fleetwood broke free and grabbed an equaliser, heading home after YMCA keeper Jack Williams had made a superb save.

YMCA almost claimed victory when Williams’ goal kick cleared the Fleetwood defence and Denye’s volley was kept out by the save of the day.

YMCA’s Under-15s were 9-1 winners against Lytham Juniors when derby day took place at Seafield Road.

Because of illness, YMCA only had 11 players but they started well and scored an early goal through Nathan Crook’s fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

This was followed by two goals from Jacob Aspinall before Liam Brown made it 4-0.

YMCA remained well in control and added a further three goals before half-time, all from Aspinall as he took his tally to five and gave his side a 7-0 interval lead.

After the restart YMCA continued with some great passing play but Lytham tightened up their defence.

However Brown scored his second of the game and Crook’s low shot from the edge of the area made it nine before Lytham scored a consolation goal late on.

YMCA’s newest team, the Under-11 girls, achieved their third successive victory with a hard working display giving them a 2-1 win over Haslingden.

Francesca Connell and Anya Dewin scored in the first half as they held a 2-1 lead at half-time.

The home side worked hard in the second half to find an equaliser but the YMCA defence remained solid and they kept their slender lead until the end.