Fylde coast youth football review: Blackpool clubs back in league action, wins for YMCA

Most teams were back in league action following the previous week’s Hogan Cup matches in the Blackpool and District Youth League.

There were two very close under-13 matches involving top teams. Second-placed Blackpool Rangers Tangerines hosted an improving St Annes Diamonds in a very tight match, which the Tangerines edged 1-0 with a Zico Allen goal.

Top of the table Poulton Town had a thrilling 2-2 draw with FC Rangers. Poulton remain in top spot by one point from Blackpool Rangers Tangerines, who have games in hand.

Wyre Juniors played Warton Typhoons, who never let their heads go down and battled for every ball. Wyre proved too strong and came out 5-0 winners with goals from Connor Ashton, Harvey Brown, Jake Ward and a brace from Adam Stafford.

FC Rangers Blues were too strong for Squires Gate Titans in the Under-14 division but Titans scored a terrific goal courtesy of Kieran Ellington.

In the other match in this division, Lytham Juniors Blues took on title contenders Foxhall Juniors, who ran out winners with goals from Aidan Wright, Kaiden Shorrocks, Jake Marshall, Lewis Derome and Connor Satchell.

Staining Juniors progressed to the semi-finals of the Under-18 Hogan Cup with a 5-1 win over Kirkham Juniors which was tighter than the scoreline suggest. Kirkham’s goal was a great strike by Will Carter.

In the league, Clifton Rangers hosted Blackpool Rangers and won 5-1 with goals from Kieron Bell, Alfie Tomlinson, Finlay Clarkson, Jamie Hargreaves and Joseph Holden.

AFC Blackpool and Foxhall Hoops’ match which could have gone either way. AFC Blackpool won it to remain on top by one point from Clifton, who have games in hand.

YMCA UNDER-12 3

FLEETWOOD TOWN 2

A YMCA side depleted by illness and injury started this game with only eight players at SeafieldRoad.

Ali Ruman, who had only been passed fit just before kick-off, was dominant on the right wing. Fleetwood moved the ball quickly up front and went ahead.

YMCA were denied a quick equaliser when Finley Hornby and Hazem Abozguia were both thwarted by good goalkeeping before but loose passing gifted Fleetwood a second.

YMCA had more unsuccessful attempts in the first half and trailed 2-0 at the break. They started the second half with a positive attitude. Dominic Healey fired over, while keeper Jack Williams made some brave saves to keep his team in the game.

George Winstanley fed the irrepressible Ruman, who fired home an unstoppable shot. YMCA continued to press hard and were rewarded when the imperious Syd Pearson found Abozguia on the edge of the his own area. Abozguia then ran 50 yards before firing an equaliser. Straight from the restart YMCA attacked again as Ruman continued to work tirelessly down the right. He hit a fierce shot against a post, then crossed for Finley to head home only for the goal to be ruled offside.

The outstanding Ruman ran the length of the pitch before delivering a perfect cross into the path of Finley Hornby, who fired into the roof of the net to give YMCA a dramatic winner with the final kick of the game.

SPIRIT OF YOUTH 1

YMCA UNDER-13 8

YMCA came away from a bitterly cold and blustery Common Edge Road with an emphatic victory.

They dominated the first half and reached the interval with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

YMCA continued to have the initiative and added a further four goals, with the home side notching a late consolation.

The clinical Thomas Shuttleworth scored five and other scorers were Ben Leigh, Daniel Slawson and the impressive Yash Passi. Kaiden Pirrie was also notable throughout.

YMCA UNDER-15 9

SOUTH SHORE YOUTH 2

YMCA started brightly against promoted Shore at Seafield Road. The goals quickly followed as Nathan Crook’s long-range shot and a fine strike from Liam Brown made it 2-0 inside 10 minutes. Goals from Josh Dalby- Armstrong, Jacob Aspinall and Tom McCann followed to give YMCA a 5-0 lead at the interval.

YMCA remained in control with some excellent passing football, with Dalby-Armstrong and Brown adding further goals. Marco Amin was solid in the YMCA rearguard.

Another three goals followed from Dimitri Jackson, Jack Robinson and Aspinall, and although Shore bagged two, McCann and Crook both scored a second and Aspinall to completed his hat-trick.

YMCA GIRLS’ UNDER-14 6

CADLEY 2

YMCA produced an excellent team performance in cold and windy conditions at Seafield Road. They took the lead inside five minutes as captain Ellie McNally set up Annabelle Jackson.

Isabelle Kells was causing havoc in the Cadley defence and she doubledthe lead with a fine finish. The visitors pulled a goal back when YMCA failed to clear a corner.

The impressive Jackson was a constant threat and crossed from the right for Kells to swivel smartly to claim her second.

YMCA reached half-time with a 4-1 lead when Jackson found McNally for a sweet strike. YMCA kept up the pressure and an excellent through ball from Saisha Bracken enabled Kells to complete her hat-trick.

The visitors scored a consolation goal but Bracken struck YMCA’s sixth from a corner.

Phoebe Davies, Georgia Norman, Yasmine Menezes, Honey Griffith and Ellie Jones were all notable, with goalkeeper Olivia Neal also impressive.