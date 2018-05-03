Fylde coast youth football match of the week: FC Rangers Under-13s v Jyre Juniors Under-13s

Connor Ashton scored a fantastic four goals as Wyre Juniors completed their Blackpool and District Under-13 league campaign on a high at FC Rangers, winning 5-2

READ MORE: Fylde coast youth football round-up

Both managers admitted that Wyre controlled this contest at Boundary Park, where they took a 2-0 lead and never looked back.

And although Rangers did pull it back to 2-1 with Harley Liddle’s shot from outside the box, Wyre were 3-1 up at half-time and were always at least two goals to the good throughout the second half.

Striker Ashton showed his wide-ranging skills to score a variety of goals, the pick of them a superb run down the right flank followed by an unstoppable angled drive.

This was far from a one-man show, however, as Dylan Copeland opened the scoring and Colbie Champlin set up all three of Wyre’s first-half goals.

Manager Mike Ward said: “We were solid in defence and midfield, our keeper Freddy Jenkinson had a great game, and we created a lot of chances and took them.

“We controlled a tough game against tough opponents. They had a couple of spells but we weathered those and it was a very pleasing performance.”

Dylan Taylor scored Rangers’ second-half consolation goal from close range and manager Paul Whittle admitted the better side on the day won.

“We were never really in it but we have two games to play and could still finish third,” he said.

“We’d certainly have settled for that considering the other teams in this league and we’ve got a lot to build on for next season.”

Wyre’s season could get better with a Hogan Plate final against Warton Typhoons to look forward to this weekend.

Ward added: “Since Christmas we’ve gone from strength to strength and the way we’ve progressed we can give anybody a game.”

Four-goal Ashton was an irresistible choice as Wyre man of the match after scoring four. He harassed defenders to force his way through and took his goals superbly.

Centre-half Lewis Fenton was Rangers’ star man. He was always prepared to get stuck in on an off-day for his team.