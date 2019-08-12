Fylde coast football round-up: Poulton's perfect start in West Lancashire League, New Albert win 10-goal thriller on opening day of Sunday Alliance

Poulton made it three wins from three in the West Lancashire Football League premier division with a thrilling derby win over Thornton Cleveleys.

Nick Pugh, David Cartmell, Josh O’Neill, Jack Flackett and Jordan Gregory scored as they ran out 5-2 winners.

Dom Riches and Dom Lawson found the back of the net for the visitors. Poulton’s win lifted them to second behind CMB on goal difference.

There was another seven-goal thriller at Slyne with Hest, where Blackpool Wren Rovers lost 4-3.

Zac Clarke edged the hosts in front early on before Robbie Mooring doubled Slyne’s lead.

Carl Eastwood instantly pulled one back and the game completely flipped on its head in the second half, the visitors taking the lead thanks to Brad Jones and Tony Pearson.

Slyne produced an impressive comeback to win, Mooring grabbing his second to level before Tom Entwisle settled the game from the spot.

Lytham Town lost 2-1 to Fulwood Amateurs despite taking the lead after just two minutes with an own goal.

Dan Cooper and Jonty McDonald sealed the win for last season’s champions.

In the First Division, Wyre Villa maintained their impressive start with a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Askam United.

Danny Marland broke the deadlock on 27 minutes but they settled for a point after Callum Rayner equalised.

In division two, James Corbett gave Freckleton a first-minute lead but they drew 1-1 against Longridge Town’s reserves.

TUESDAY’S FIXTURES (all 6.45pm)

PREMIER DIVISION: Burscough Richmond v Tempest United, Coppull v CMB, Euxton Villa v Fulwood Amateurs, Lytham Town v Hurst Green, Slyne with Hest v Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys v Blackpool Wren Rovers, Turton v Southport Hesketh, Whitehaven v Vickerstown

FIRST DIVISION: Lostock St Gerards v Wyre Villa

SECOND DIVISION: Chipping v Freckleton

Newly-promoted New Albert FC showed no nerves as they took on Ma Kelly’s Showboat in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance Premier Division.

New Albert took all three points from an end-to-end, high-scoring encounter that finished 6-4.

Luke Noble continued last season’s form, grabbing four with Karl McLeod and Ash Casey also netting. Tom Docherty, Ben Seear, Sam Wilson and Corey Harrison scored the goals for Ma Kelly’s.

Sandcastle Care took on last season’s champions, Fleetwood Cons FC, and nothing separated the sides as they drew 2-2.

Sam Dyer and Mark Robinson scored for Sandcastle care while Nathan Hine and Jack Bainbridge grabbed the champions’ goals .

Exceptional Kitchens took on FY United in a game which ended 4-4. Dave Ramsden (3) and Si Williams netted for Exceptional, while FY United’s goals came from Arran Fleming, James Strangwick and Jacob Gregory (2).

Highfield Social posted a 6-0 win over Clifton Rangers with Jordan Spedding, Luke Robinson and Craig Worrall all scoring twice.

In division one, a one-sided affair ended with a 10-1 win for Bloomfield against AFC Lane Ends.

Paul Gaskell scored five of them with Liam Orr netting twice and the other goals coming courtesy of James Hughes, Daz Hall and Dax Hoogerwerf.

Newcomers Newton Arms surprised last season’s double winners, Cleveleys Town, by edging them out 5-4.

Parmer and Joyce both scored twice with Rick Fisher completing their tally, while Jack Williams (2), Jack Hayton and Ash Bird scored the Cleveleys Town goals.

Elsewhere, 21st Century Windows dug deep in another end-to-end game but lost out 5-3 to Belle Vue.

Joe Caton (2), Alex Grice, Carl Bonney and David Calvert scored for Belle Vue on their return to the Sunday Alliance with Ryan Hancock, Danny Brown and Rory Davies netting for 21st.

Other results in division one saw AFC Jacinta get the better of Apple Tree 3-1, while Layton Seniors saw off Westview FC 8-2.

In division two, Blackpool Elite set the tone with a 6-0 win against Foxhall FC thanks to Ionescu, Davidson, Maggie, Foster and Graffin (2).

Highlands were 4-1 winners in their game against FC Rangers.

Goals from Lewis Loftus, Jordan Braksford and Finley Clarkson (2) got them off to a good start, while Luke Bowden scored FC Rangers’ consolation

Elsewhere in the division, Clarence and Freckleton drew 1-1, Ancy Belle Vue Rangers beat FC Fleetwood 2-1 , while Lancashire Double Glazing saw off Little Black Pug FC by the same score.

FIXTURES FOR SUNDAY (11am)

PREMIER DIVISION: Exceptional Kitchens v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Great Eccleston and Elswick v FY United, Highfield Social v Sandcastle Care, The New Albert v Fleetwood Cons

DIVISION ONE: Bloomfield v AFC Jacinta, Cleveleys Town v 21st Century Windows, Layton Seniors, AFC Lane Ends, Newton Arms v Westview, Appletree Finance v Salon One

DIVISION TWO: Foxhall v The Vic, Fylde Rangers v Clarence, Highlands v Freckleton, Little Black Pug v FC Rangers, Marshall Court v FC Fleetwood.