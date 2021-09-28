Fylde coast amateur football: West Lancs and Sunday Alliance clubs start county cup journey

Premier division club Blackpool Wren Rovers accounted for Croston Sports of the first division 3-0, while Wyre Villa thumped Golborne Sports 10-0. However, league leaders Thornton Cleveleys went out 3-0 at Hurst Green, while another premier club exited as Lytham Town lost 3-1 at Pennington.

In the league, two clubs at the wrong end of the premier did battle and Poulton were edged out 3-2 at Whitehaven Amateurs, replacing them in second-bottom position.

Sunday Alliance sides AFC Broadwater and Fleetwood FC met in the Lancashire Sunday Trophy Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

It was a cup first-round weekend for many Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance clubs too as 18 entered the Lancashire Sunday Trophy, with nine progressing, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Results were: Little Black Pug 6 Rufford Park Rangers 1, Re Italiani 5 Fulwood & Broughton Green 0, Lonsdale Casual 4 Spen Dyke 2, Blackpool JD South 10 Waverley Park 1, Blackpool Town 0 Avenue First 13, AFC Broadwater 1 Fleetwood FC 0, AFC Cleveleys 1 AFC Swan 4, Golborne Sports 0 Highfield Social 11, Fleetwood Gym 2 Theatre Boys 11, AFC Lytham 1 AFC Ardwick 11, AFC Mina 2 Bamber Bridge 3, Armfield FC 4 Clifton Rangers 2, AFC Leigh 1West Coast Sports 5, Wythenshawe Ams 0 Mavricks 1, Observator 2 Foxhall 1

Only five Alliance league games took place, with both in the premier division ending 2-1. Ciao Cio edged out Unity Rangers with goals from Corey Sellers and Rob Edwards, while FC Rangers’ Luke Bowden and Reece Linley sealed their win over FC Albion.

The only division 2A game saw Belle Vue recover from two down against 21st Century Windows to lead 4-2 at half-time with goals from Carl Bonney, Dan Hall, Joe Caton and Shaun Frankle. 21st Century closed the gap to a single goal but it ended 5-3.

Freckleton picked up their first points of the season in 2B as Kieran Leaman and James Crave both scored twice in the 6-0 win over AFC Thornton, with Jonathan Thom and Antony Lovatt also on target.

Golden Eagle ran riot against Trilanco, winning 14-1.