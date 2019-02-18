Fylde coast amateur football update: Exceptional Kitchens blow Sunday Alliance race wide open; priceless win for Thornton Cleveleys in West Lancs; Blackpool Town open doors for ladies

The Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division race has been thrown wide open.

A Kyle Hendry double saw Exceptional Kitchens beat leaders Highfield Social 2-1 for whom the evergreen Jordan Spedding replied.

This gave Ma Kelly’s Showboat the chance to go top, albeit Social have games in hand.

They took it with aplomb as Ric Seear grabbed a double hat trick as they beat Great Eccleston 11-0 with David Lang, Jordan and Marco Cobb, Ant Pearson and Ben Seear also scoring.

A very under-strength Station Lytham team lost 5-0 to AFC Additions, Nathan Hine leading the way with a hat-trick while Stuart Pratt and Sion Kenton also scored.

There was a stunning win for 21st Century Windows as a Ryan Hancock hat-trick saw them edge out Eleven Sports Media in a five-goal thriller.

Luke Robinson also scored a hat-trick as Appletree Finance beat Bloomfield Brewhouse 6-2.

Kyle Hodgkinson scored a brace and Will Donegani the other with Liam Orr netting both Brewhouse goals.

Division two champions The Mount beat local rivals Marshall Court 7-0 with Jack Williams (3) leading the way.

Further goals came from Kieran Newcombe, Ryan Holland, Ben Gibson and Luke Clemson. Adam Hawkes, Tom Davis and Tony Whittle scored as the Bloomfield beat Fylde Rangers 3-1, Declan Fullard replying.

The Highlands won by the same scoreline at Layton Seniors with a double for Daniel Dean and an own goal.

Chris Bardsley and Alexandru Prejmereanu scored as Little Black Pug drew 2-2 at Blackpool Elite for whom Michael Morcombe and Luke Thomas scored.

Thornton Cleveleys claimed a priceless win to cut the gap at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Joe Robinson scored the match-winning goal in their 2-1 victory at Hesketh Bank, which means they are now only four points adrift of leaders Slyne with Hest with two games in hand still to play.

Jordan Gregg had earlier put them ahead only for Danny Birkby to equalise soon after for the hosts.

Elsewhere, the rest of our local teams were all in cup action.

Blackpool Wren Rovers edged into the third round of the Richardson Cup following a penalty shootout win against Fulwood Amateurs.

It came after the two sides played out a six-goal thriller in normal time.

Jordan Dowthwaite, Tony Pearson and Ollie Crolla netted for Wren Rovers in the 3-3 draw.

Lewis Bamber bagged a brace for Fulwood while Adam Stammers also got his name on the scoresheet.

But it was Wren Rovers who came out victorious, winning 3-2 on spot-kicks.

Poulton, meanwhile, were knocked out of the competition with a 1-0 defeat at home to Slyne with Hest courtesy of Reece Pearce’s strike at the start of the second half.

Wyre Villa ignored their league form to progress into the third round of the Presidents’ Cup, beating Stoneclough 3-1 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in normal time.

Josh Draycott scored their goal while Kamil Demester netted for Stoneclough.

There was no such luck for Lytham Town, who were cruelly knocked out on penalties away at CMB.

Lytham fought back from two goals down to take the game to spot-kicks, after Jack Francis and Luke Kileen had both scored to give the home side an early two-goal advantage.

However, Ben Sears and Ross Ainsworth both scored to take the game to penalties, where CMB emerged 5-3 winners.

A Blackpool football club enabling women to express their passion for the sport is looking for new blood.

Blackpool Town FC also runs men’s and junior teams, but is proud of the opportunities it provides for adult females to play league football.

Steve Marshall, manager of the ladies’ team, explained: “This is our second season in the Lancashire League and we are improving, but most of our players are over-30 and it isn’t easy against teams of younger players.

“If you aren’t good enough to play for Blackpool FC or Fleetwood Town, there aren’t many options for females who want to carry on playing beyond the age of 16.

“But this is a club for women who have a passion for football but who really want to play for fun.”

Training takes place at Stanley Park each Wednesday from 7-8pm, with matches on Sundays at 2pm.

Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome to attend training or can find out more by calling Steve on 07811 181865.

Team captain Rachel Dickens added: “As a community we want to offer the chance for ladies to continue playing a sport they love.

“We have qualified coaches and we want to strengthen grassroots football. We are a friendly bunch, all with the same objective, but we need more strength in numbers.

“Almost three million females play football, making it the biggest women’s team sport in England.”