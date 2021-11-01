Fylde coast amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys go top and rewards for Sunday Alliance clubs who beat the weather

Thornton Cleveleys staged the only game in the premier division of the West Lancashire League and seized their opportunity to go top.

Dom Lawson scored twice in a 5-1 home win over Southport Hesketh.

Lancashire Cup action between Sunday Alliance sides West Coast Sports and Ciao Ciao Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Adam Heaney, Oliver Wilkinson and Billy Dollin were also on target for TC, who led 2-0 at half-time and move three points clear of former leaders Euxton Villa.

Division One’s only game saw Hesketh Bank climb to second courtesy of the only goal at Askam United. That result sees Wyre Villa drop a spot to fifth.

Only four Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance games beat the weather, though they produced some fine action, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Mavricks picked up their first premier division win of the season in a 4-3 thriller at JD Blackpool South, who slip to fifth.

Up to third are AFC Mina after a one-sie 7-1 home win over second-bottom Foxhall.

Leaders Highfield Social were in Lancashire Cup action but didn’t have a pleasant journey home from Blackburn after a 4-1 defeat by a strong Poppi Mai.

The only division one game saw A&P Autos climb to fourth with a 5-2 win over Newton Arms on the new pitches at Common Edge.

Those pitches also staged the sole division 2A match, in which 21st Century Windows collected their first points of the season and climbed off the bottom with a 5-3 win over third-placed Marton Athletic Red.

No matches were played in 2B, though division one clubs West Coast Sports and Ciao Ciao played out a highly entertaining Lancashire Cup tie, which WCS won 6-5.