Fylde coast amateur football: Shootout agony for Lytham and Thornton Cleveleys; Sunday Alliance cup action

There was Lancashire Cup action for some Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance sides at the weekend.

Highfield Social were in action against last season’s cup finalists Sandcastle Care.

Nothing separated the two sides after 90 minutes as the game ended 2-2.

Charlie Carpenter and Robbie Hulme scored for Sandcastle Care, while Luke Robinson and Danny Fletcher found the net for Highfield.

It was Highfield who went though to the next round as they won 4-3 on penalties.

Ma Kelly’s also advanced to the next round as they beat Bamber Bridge 3-1 with a Corey Harrison hat-trick.

FC Fleetwood also advanced into the next round as they won 7-1, though Anchorsholme were knocked out as they were beaten 6-2.

In the Premier Division, FY United put Great Eccleston and Elswick to the sword, running riot and claiming a 10-2 victory.

Arran Fleming and Jacob Gregory both scored four times with Sam Montgomery netting the other two.

Ric Tomlinson scored a consolation double for Great Eccleston and Elswick.

Clifton Rangers shared the points with Exceptional Kitchens as their game ended 3-3.

Martin Ireland, Cory Sellers and Tommy Hanslip scored for Clifton with Simone Williams, Kyle Hendry and Luke Farrer doing so for Exceptional Kitchens.

Division one brought a similarly high-scoring draw as Bloomfield FC and Cleveleys Town shared 10 goals.

Jack Williams (4) and Ryan Willetts scored for Cleveleys with Gaskell (2), Hughes (2) and Orr netting for Bloomfield.

Layton Seniors slipped to defeat as they were edged out 2-1 by AFC Jacinta, Trafford Bretherton on the scoresheet for Layton.

Salon One climbed into third after their 2-0 win over Newton Arms with goals from Josh and Ben McKay.

Appletree Finance picked up their second win of the season as they beat Westview 4-2.

George Livesey (2), Cadtien Callahan and Phil Gater gave them victory with Sam Firman and Jonathan Gough scoring consolations.

In division two, FC Fleetwood went top with their convincing 3-0 win over Fylde Rangers thanks to goals from Chris Bond, Joe Pratt and Dean Millett.

Little Black Pug went second as they won 3-1 against Clarence with Jack Hammond, Ryan Searle and Adam Fishwick all finding the net, while Ryan Bradley netted a consolation goal.

FC Rangers were held to a 5-5 draw by Freckleton, who came from 5-2 down at half-time to grab a point.

Blackpool Elite kept the pressure on the teams at the top as they had a 6-0 win in their game against Marshall Court with Kyle Magee (3), Liam Stephens (2) and Rick Eves netting.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Premier Division: FY United v Highfield Social, Clifton Rangers v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Exceptional Kitchens v Sandcastle Care.

Division One: Bloomfield v 21st Century Windows.

Division Two: Blackpool Elite v Fylde Rangers, Clarence v Anchy Belle Vue Rangers, FC Rangers v FC Fleetwood, Little Black Pug v Freckleton.

There was penalty shootout agony for two of our West Lancashire Football League sides in the second round of the Amateur Shield this weekend.

Lytham Town were knocked out on spot-kicks after playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw with St Helens, who won 4-2 on penalties.

Thornton Cleveleys faced the same fate, losing 4-3 on penalties to Croston Sports after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

All four goals came in the second half, Adam Heaney levelling for Thornton after Stephen Mercer’s opener for the hosts.

Heaney added his second of the game to give Thornton the lead 15 minutes from time but Ryan Smith struck four minutes later for Croston to send the game to penalties.

Back to league matters, Josh Winder’s double couldn’t stop Wyre Villa from suffering a 3-2 defeat to Crooklands Casuals.

Joe Braund Smith gave the home side an early lead, which was doubled midway through the opening half thanks to a Robin Oldfield strike.

Wyre hit back with two goals in just three minutes from Winder, but the visitors came away empty-handed when Ben Stoker won it for Crooklands five minutes from time.

The result sees Wyre drop down to fifth place in the First Division table, eight points off early leaders Lostock St Gerards.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Fulwood Amateurs v Hurst Green, Lytham Town v Whitehaven, Slyne with Hest v Euxton Villa, Southport Hesketh v Coppull United, Thornton Cleveleys v Burscough Richmond.

Challenge Cup: Freckleton v Chipping.

WLFL President’s Cup: Haslingden St Marys v Wyre Villa