Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Sunday Alliance, West Lancs and Anchorsholme FC

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division, AFC Additions went back to the top with a 3-0 win against Blackhurst Budd.

Ashley Robinson grabbed a brace and Sam Mecklenburgh the other as they completed the double.

Exceptional Kitchens go third as Simon Williams grabbed the only goal at Blackpool South.

Bloomfield Brewhouse edged out FC Rangers in a nine-goal thriller thanks to Liam Orr (2), Ryan Blaney, Ben Perry-Acton and a stunning overhead kick from Mark Sloane.

Liam Webb, Nathan Lydon, Kieran Fairnie and Colin Marshall replied.

Alex Evans’ brace and further goals from Thomas Adams and Connor Prendergast gave 21st Century Windows a 4-3 win at Appletree Finance for whom Scott Grimes, Morgan Walsh and Sean Bovington scored.

In division one, E and P Publications are still nine points clear after a Sam Dyer hat-trick set them on the way to a 5-2 win against BES Utilities.

Andrew Duckworth and Robert Pye were also on target and Lee Grundy replied,

Highfield Social are hot on their heels after Craig Worrall’s hat-trick and Lee Barker’s strike gave them a 4-0 win at Ma Kelly’s Showboat.

Mark Robson, Luke Noble, Scott Christy and Liam Dowell scored as New Albert beat AFC Lane Ends Blackpool 4-0.

The Layton Pub beat AFC Jewsons Blackpool 4-2 courtesy of goals from Karl McLeod(2), Josh Sanderson and Stephen Farquhar.

In division two, Westview missed the chance to go top as they went down 3-1 at the George, for whom BJ Whittle, Joey Crookall and Matty Hole scored with Zac Dewhurst grabbing the consolation.

Prejmereanu Alexandru, Liam Stephens and Mark Dorrans gave Boars Head a 3-2 win against Kirkham town 3-2 for whom Stephen Collins and Rian MacDonald found the net.

Elsewhere, Layton seniors beat Highlands 4-2 thanks to Otis Lewis-Chambers (2), Alex Louder and Jamie Thompson; Kyle Heys replied.

It was a clean sweep of wins for Fylde coast sides in the West Lancashire Football League’s Premier Division.

Blackpool Wren Rovers consolidated their lead at the top of the table as they eased to a 3-1 win at Tempest United.

Jamie Walsh got them off to the perfect start when he found the back of the net after just 12 minutes, before Carl Eastwood doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark.

The win was all but wrapped up when Eastwood bagged his second of the game from the spot just before the half-time interval.

Jack Iley netted for the home side five minutes from time but it proved to be no more than a consolation goal as Wren Rovers picked up the three points to keep them nine points ahead of Garstang.

The league’s second-placed side picked up a priceless 2-1 win at Turton thanks to Ryan Dodd’s injury time winner.

Jonny Hothershall had given Garstang the lead four minutes before half-time but it looked as though Turton would snatch a point as Kieron Sisson equalised from the spot in the 86th minute.

Dominic Lawson scored four as Thornton Cleveleys thrashed Whitehaven 6-1.

The score was just 1-1 at half-time after Whitehaven’s Nathan Dryden had cancelled out Lawson’s opener.

But Thornton ran away with it in the second half, with Callum Tymon and Lewis Walmsley scoring to make it 3-1 before Lawson netted another three goals.

In Division One, Wyre Villa lost 5-3 to Eagley.

The victors had raced into a three-goal first-half lead thanks to goals from Simon Neary, Matthew Johnson and Simon Whaley, although Dale Pattern got one back for Villa on the stroke of half-time.

Neary added his second of the game 10 minutes into the second half although Sam Bowling replied instantly.

Whaley sealed his brace to make it 5-2, with Jarred Bain netting a consolation.

Poulton’s trip to Lostock St Gerards and Lytham Town’s home tie against Hawcoat Park were both postponed.

Anchorsholme went back to the top of Mid-Lancashire League division one with an impressive 5-0 win at Charnock Richard.

The Anchors led 2-0 at half-time against their title rivals thanks to penalties from Corey Harrison and Adam Heaney, both won by Harrison.

Harrison controlled a deep cross from Andi Smart and rounded the keeper to make it 3-0. Substitutes Luke Robinson and Adam Parkinson completed the scoring.

Freckleton dropped points at Walmer Bridge, meaning the Anchors leapfrog them with six games to go.