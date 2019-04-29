Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Mount and AFC Lane Ends win through to cup showdown at Highbury

The finalists are now known for the Berry’s Beds Division Two Cup in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance after two tight semis at Boundary Park.

It took a 90th-minute winner from Luke Clemson to seal The Mount’s place on cup finals day at Fleetwood Town a week on Sunday as they narrowly defeated Blackpool Elite.

Jack Williams opened the scoring for The Mount only for Richard Eves to equalised. But Elite’s hopes of ending their debut season at Highbury were dashed by Clemson.

The Mount’s opponents in the final will be AFC Lane Ends after they edged out Highlands.

A nervy first half ended goalless but then Lane Ends upped their game, with two quickfire goals from Tom Egan and Jack Yates sealing a 2-0 win.

Ma Kelly’s beat Highfield Social 3-2to knock them off top spot in the premier division.

Ben Seear’s goals put Ma Kelly’s 2-0 up only for Sam Dyer and Sam Montgomery to level the scores by half-time.

The second half was a tight affair but Seear’s hat-trick goal, a top-corner screamer in the 89th minute, sent his side three points clear at the top.

However, Ma Kelly’s have now completed their fixtures and could be overtaken by both Highfield Social and Additions.

Max Landless was a hat-trick hero as Poulton thrashed Haslingden St Marys 5-1 in the premier division of the West Lancashire League.

Poulton had to come from behind as Bradley White gave the division’s bottom side a surprise lead just before the interval. But the home side hit back immediately as Landless bagged his first.

Reece Young got Poulton’s noses in front just after the hour and they made sure of the points with three goals in six minutes at the death.

Two quickfire strikes from Landless five minutes from time completed his hat-trick before Danny Siddall added Poulton’s fifth in injury time.

The result leaves Poulton fourth with two games of the season remaining.

Third-placed Thornton Cleveleys are Poulton’s next opponents next Tuesday but first TC face Turton, who are fifth, in the final of the Lancashire Amateur Shield this Wednesday

The showpiece kicks off at 7.30pm at the LFA’s County Ground in Leyland.