Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Lytham Town edge another seven-goal thriller, stunning win for AFC Lane Ends in Sunday Alliance

Lytham Town came from behind to edge a seven-goal thriller for the second week running and climb to seventh place in the West Lancashire League premier division.

Ross Ainsworth was their hat-trick hero against Southport Hesketh, scoring the winning goal with his third just five minutes from time.

The visitors had raced into a two-goal lead after just half an hour, Dan Singleton and Jake Preston gon target.

Ainsworth hit back with his first of the afternoon 10 minutes before the interval but Southport restored their two-goal lead when Connor Wright notched just after the break.

But Lytham produced a remarkable comeback to seal the three points, scoring three times in the final 15 minutes.

Ainsworth got his second on 75 minutes and Daniel Scarlett equalised with 10 minutes to go. But it was Ainsworth who had the final say, scoring at the death to send Southport home with no points.

Poulton remain top despite only drawing 2-2 with Vickerstown. Nick Webster and Carman Dawson gave the leaders a two-goal lead but the visitors snatched a point courtesy of a Jackson Round brace.

Blackpool Wren Rovers got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory in their game at Turton.

Ben Seear was among the goals, while Kieran Sissons scored a late consolation for the home side.

Thornton Cleveleys slipped down to 14th with a 4-1 defeat at Slyne with Hest.

Dom Lawson cancelled out Danny Dixon’s opener, but it was all downhill from there as Dixon grabbed a second, and Robbie Mooring and Michael Aspin scored to polish Thornton off.

Wyre Villa are now sixth in division one thanks to a 5-1 thrashing of Eagley.

Danny Marland scored twice, while Josh Draycott, Ryan Winder and Owen Bridges were also among the goals.

Freckleton went down 2-0 at home to second-placed Rossendale in the division two.

WEST LANCASHIRE LEAGUE FIXTURES (Saturday)

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys v Tempest Utd, Vickerstown v Lytham Town, CMB v Hurst Green, Coppull Utd v Euxton Villa, Fulwood amateurs v Turton, Southport Hesketh v Slyne with Hest

First division: Wyre Villa v Ulverston Rangers

Second division: Storeys Lancaster v Freckleton

The premier division clubs in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance had the bank holiday weekend off but there was plenty of action in the other two divisions.

A division one thriller saw AFC Jacinta share the points with Cleveleys Town after a 4-4 draw, Ryan Willetts scoring two for the Cleveleys side.

AFC Lane Ends had made a disappointing start to the campaign but pulled off the shock of the day with a 4-0 victory over Belle Vue. Jamie Cathie scored two of the goals, the others added by Jack Yates and Tom Egan.

Layton Seniors continued their good start and opened up a three-point gap at the top with a 4-2 win over Newton Arms.

The other game in this division saw Westview claim their first victory of the season, 2-1 against Salon One.

Freckleton took top spot in division two, edging a close encounter with Marshall Court 3-2.

Lancashire Double Glazing drop to second, having been held to a goalless draw by Blackpool Elite, while Highlands are up to third after a 4-2 win over Little Black Pug.

There were first wins in the competition for FC Rangers, 3-1 over new club Foxhall, and for FC Fleetwood, who beat Clarence 4-1.

BATHROOM SOLUTIONS BLACKPOOL AND FYLDE SUNDAY ALLIANCE FIXTURES

Premier division: Clifton Rangers v FY United, Great Eccleston and Elswick v Fleetwood Cons, Highfield Social v New Albert

Division one: Salon One v Bloomfield, Westview v AFC Jacinta, Appletree Finance v Belle Vue

Division two: Anchy Belle Vue Rangers v Marshall Court, Blackpool Elite v Little Black Pug, FC Fleetwood v Lancashire Double Glazing, FC Rangers v Clarence, Fylde Rangers v Freckleton.