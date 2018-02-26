Fylde coast amateur football round-up: Blackpool Wrens' crucial win, Saddle and Budd's Sunday sizzler, Anchorsholme's title chase

Blackpool Wren Rovers came back from two goals down to record a vital 3-2 win against Burscough Richmond in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Jordan Lorde netted a brace inside 30 minutes for the visitors, which only seemed to spark the league leaders into life in the second half.

Carl Eastwood got the first one back on the hour mark before Joe Booth netted the equaliser five minutes from time.

The turnaround was complete when Eastwood bagged his second with the winner on 88 minutes.

Second-placed Garstang kept up the pressure with a comfortable 2-0 home win against Hesketh Bank, thanks to goals from Jake Salisbury and Tom Entwistle.

Thornton Cleveleys thought they had done enough to pick up a point at Turton but were cruelly denied in stoppage time, eventually going down to a 2-1 defeat.

Bret Dawson had cancelled out Turton’s opener through Kieron Sisson, but the hosts won it at the death as Sisson bagged his second from the penalty spot.

In division one, Poulton kept the pressure on Hurst Green at the top with a 3-1 win over Milnthorpe Corinthians.

First-half goals from Max Landless, Nick Webster and Rob Hanslip put them three ahead, before Milnthorpe’s Jack Gardner netted a consolation at the death.

Lytham Town picked up a point at Stoneclough in an eight-goal thriller.

They raced into a three-goal lead thanks to goals from Mark Thornbury, Ross Ainsworth and Daniel Ainsworth.

But Stoneclough got themselves back into it thanks to goals from Chris Cankallis and Steve Ward, only for Lytham to make it 4-2 as Steve Spear made no mistake from the penalty spot.

But Joe McCann scored a brace for the hosts, the game ending 4-4.

Wyre Villa gave themselves some breathing space at the bottom end of the table with a 3-2 win at Kendal County.

In the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division, there was a cracker of a game between the Saddle and Blackhurst Budd – neither of whom have lived up to expectations.

The Saddle, took an early lead after 20 minutes through Jordan Smith before Budd went down to 10 men through injury.

Despite this, Liam Frend equalised, which was shortlived as Henry Wright put the hosts 2-1 up before Brett Dawson again drew Budd level.

Mark Robinson gave the Saddle the lead before Robbie Hulme looked to have put the game to bed just before the break as they went 4-2 up.

However, a few minutes into the second half and Ben Seear pulled one back before Dawson scored his second to level the game at 4-4, which was how it finished.

Division one leaders E and P Publications were pushed to their limits by Station Lytham, who took the lead early in the second half through Ben McKay.

The leaders then bundled the ball home with Louis Grice claiming the last touch before a stunning free-kick from Chris Gardiner sealed the points.

The New Albert got payback for their Gledhill Cup exit by beating Layton Pub 4-1 thanks to Scott Salanki (2), Lee Grundy and Patrick Adamson with Jamie Kelshaw replying.

Anchorsholme went fourth with a 2-2 draw at AFC Jewsons Blackpool.

Their goals came from Danny Horner and Chris Burke with Michael Banks and Sean Yates netting for Jewsons.

Matty Grime scored the only goal as bottom side AFC Lane Ends Blackpool secured only their second win of the season against Wesham.

Simon Annetts scored four and Joe Caton a hat-trick in McNaughtons’ 10-1 win over Wrea Green to send them back to the top of the Second Division.

Kyle Nixon, Nathan Kerley and Kyle Barlow also scored with Adam O’Neill scoring the consolation.

Westview kept up their outside hopes of a top-two finish with a 7-2 win against King Edward thanks to goals from Billy Dollin (3), Steven Rankine (2), Robert Renton and Aiden Wintrip, while King Edward’s goals were scored by Jack Williams and Callum Hitchon.

Stuart Hammond and Jake Whittaker gave Marshall Court a shock 2-1 win over Boars Head for whom Alexandra Prejmereanu netted.

Kirkham Town had a good 2-1 win against Highlands to leapfrog them in the table,

Michael Morcombe scored for Kirkham, while team-mate Stuart Allen scored for both teams.

In the Berrys Beds Premier Division Cup, Appletree Finance and Exceptional Kitchens ended the game at 4-4 before Appletree went though 4-2 on penalties.

Luke Robinson scored a brace for the victors, along with Scott Grimes and Craig Pratt.

Neal and Simon Williams, David Warburton and Kyle pieri scored the goals for Exceptional Kitchens.

Walmer Bridge 1

Anchorsholme FC 5

Title-chasing Anchorsholme were in control throughout at Longton and scored four to put the result beyond doubt by half-time.

Luke Robinson opened the scoring, before Darren Heaney hit a hat-trick.

Walmer Bridge pulled one back from a free-kick after the break but Daniel Rapley immediately restored the four- goal lead.

After this routine win, Anchy visit second-bottom New Longton Rovers in another must-win game in Mid-Lancs division one on Saturday.

With three to play, Anchy are two points behind leaders Freckleton and have a game in hand.