Fylde coast amateur football review: West Lancs and Sunday Alliance

It was another weather-affected weekend of football in the West Lancashire Football League.

Just two fixtures went ahead in the Premier Division – one of which was Blackpool Wren Rovers’ home tie against Longridge Town.

And it turned out to be a thrilling affair, with the hosts coming out on top 4-3.

Andy Naylor handed Wren Rovers the lead after just 20 minutes before Carl Eastwood doubled their advantage just after half-time.

Two soon became three as Eastwood bagged his second and his side’s third of the game just before the hour-mark.

The game appeared to be done and dusted but no one told Longridge that, as they fought back with three goals in just over 15 minutes.

Chris Wraighte gave them a lifeline before Ash Ball scored with 20 minutes left to reduce the deficit to just a single goal.

Mututu Chilufya then netted eight minutes from time to make it level – but the drama didn’t end there.

Eastwood scored the winner in the final minute of the game to wrap up his hat-trick and to seal a vital three points for Wren Rovers.

The win sees them extend their lead over second-placed Garstang to nine points.

But Garstang, whose home game against Hesketh Bank was postponed, now have four games in hand on the league leaders.

In Division One, Poulton lost ground on league leaders Hurst Green after drawing 3-3 at Fulwood Amateurs Reserves.

Jonti McDonald gave Fulwood a first-half lead only for Poulton to hit back with three goals at the start of the second half; Max Landless getting two of them and Will Robinson the other man to get his name on the scoresheet.

But Matt Billington brought it back to 3-2 with just over 15 minutes to go before Jack Winterburn netted the equaliser on the stroke of full-time.

Poulton, who have two games in hand, are now two points off Hurst Green at the top.

Wyre Villa slipped further down the league table as they went down to an 8-1 defeat at the hands of Lostock St Gerards.

Jarred Bain netted Villa’s solitary goal while Lostock’s came via Matthew Bulcock (4), Oliver Evans (2), Matt Ingram and Connor Gilmour.

Lytham Town’s trip to Stoneclough was also postponed.

There were only three games on in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance at the weekend.

In the Premier Division, champions Blackhurst Budd got back to winning ways with a 6-0 victory at Blackpool South.

The game was only four minutes old when Budd took the lead as Brett Dawson’s corner went straight in.

Two minutes later and Ben Seear crossed to Josh Miller, who turned his man to fire into the roof of the net.

There was just one more goal in the first half as Gary Pett scored from 25 yards.

Budd started the second half with 10 men due to injury but continued to dominate.

When South did break, stand-in keeper Michael Spencer dealt with any challenge that came his way.

The fourth came after Pett’s chip was dropped by the keeper for Liam Frend to poke home.

Dawson then played in Jack Williams who rounded the keeper to score before Dawson completed the scoring with a curled shot into the corner from the edge of the box.

In division two, Westview stunned title hopefuls Clifton Rangers 5-0 thanks to goals from Steven Rankine (2), Aidan Wintrip, Ryan Moore and Sam Firman.

That result puts Westview into second, above Clifton who have games in hand.

It also gave leaders McNaughtons (pictured) the chance to extend their lead as they beat King Edward 4-1 courtesy of goals from Simon Annetts(2), Kyle Barlow and Nathan Kerley; Callum Hitchon replied.