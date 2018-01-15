Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance, West Lancashire League and Anchorsholme FC

AFC Additions continued their perfect start to the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool & Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division with a 4-2 win over The Saddle.

Stuart Pratt scored a brace, with Nathan Hine and Ashley Robinson adding to the Additions’ lead.

Danny Morris and Lee Catlow replied.

FC Shovels kept pace with the leaders after a comprehensive 5-0 win over Blackpool South.

Tyler Atack and Aaron Fleming both scored twice and chairman Andy Higgins rolled back the years as he scored a penalty for the hosts.

Exceptional Kitchens continued their fine run with a 4-1 win over Kingsfield on Sunday.

Matt Nelson scored a brace with Oliver Johnson and Sam Usher also netting as Chris Casson replied for Kingsfield.

Broomheads Estate Agency beat Appletree Finance 4-0 thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Kenny Cram. Dax Hoogerwerf scored the other goal.

FC Rangers beat 21st Century Windows 2-1, with Adam Bush and Damen Hancock on the scoresheet for Rangers.

David Giles’ reply was not enough to prevent defeat.

In the first division,leaders E&P Publications were held to a 2-2 draw against New Albert.

Andrew Duckworth netted twice for E&P, with Scott Christy and Liam Dowell scoring for Albert.

Highfield Social remain second following a 2-0 win at Wesham; Ben Fenton and Craig Salmon the goalscorers for the away side.

Station Lytham beat AFC Jewsons Blackpool 3-1.

Ben McKay notched a brace and Mark Cooper adding a third goal with Robert Moulding grabbing a consolation.

The Layton Pub were also victorious, a 2-1 success against Anchorsholme coming following goals from Karl McLeod and Connor Cooper. Danny Horner replied.

BES Utilities and AFC Lane Ends Blackpool played out a 2-2 draw.

Chris Evans and Mickey Gaynor scored for BES, while Lane Ends’ Matty Grimes and Jack Yates did likewise.

McNaughtons remained top of division two following a 6-2 win over Highlands.

Simon Annetts and Nathan Kerley both scored twice with Imran Dickinson completing the tally, as Richard Blampied and Tom Harrison replied for Highlands.

Clifton Rangers kept pressure with the league leaders as they thrashed Kirkham Town 8-2.

Thomas Hanslip (3), Steve McEwan (3), Robert Hanslip and Jake Thomas were on the scoresheet for Clifton, with Kevin Beig and Lee Brown scoring for Kirkham.

Westview fell behind Clifton in the table following a 3-2 defeat to Layton Seniors.

Layton’s goals were scored by Alex Ryder, who netted twice, and Sam Daniels, while Alex Trushell and Patrick Fisher were on target for Westview.

King Edward beat Boars Head 5-2, with Kieran Hindle scoring twice.

Ryan Willetts, Jordan Radcliff and George Levsey also netted, with Chris Bardsley and Rory Monaghan replying.

Blackpool Wren Rovers maintained their unbeaten away run with a 1-0 win over 10th placed Coppull United.

Michael Clarke scored the winner to keep them nine points clear at the top.

Garstang kept pace with their rivals at the top of the table with a 4-1 home win over Tempest United.

Ric Coar opened the scoring on 20 minutes, before Matt Poole extended the lead on 53 minutes.

Jake Salisbury netted a six minute brace in the second half before Danny Ashcroft scored a late consolation for the visitors on 89 minutes.

Thornton Cleveleys fell to a 3-2 defeat in their game at Euxton Villa.

Rob Walker opened the scoring for the hosts on six minutes but Bret Dawson levelled the scoring just a minute later.

Mark Swift and Andy Bell increased Euxton’s advantage, and despite Joel Khambay’s 88th minute goal, Cleveleys were unable to draw level.

In Division One, Poulton drew 1-1 at Crooklands Casuals.

Max Landless opened the scoring for Poulton, but Steve Caskie rescued a point for the hosts on 56 minutes.

The result sees Poulton drop off the top of the league, one point behind Hurst Green thanks to their win over Hawcoat Park, although they do have a game in hand.

Lytham Town also recorded a 1-1 draw away against play-off chasers Kendal County.

Aaron Sathi scored in the 54th minute with Bailey Carlos providing the equaliser for Kendal County.

Wyre Villa won a thrilling encounter against Eagley 3-2, despite the visitors mounting a late fightback.

Matt Gardner opened the scoring for Villa on six minutes before Simon Whaley equalised seven minutes later.

Goals from Nathan Crosley and Rob Norton made the score 3-1 before Jon Stephenson set up a nervy finish by pulling a goal back for the visitors on 87 minutes.

However, Villa managed to hold out and record a crucial win.

Anchorsholme FC were pushed all the way by bottom club Springfields before running out 6-4 winners in their Mid-Lancashire League division one thriller.

The Anchors went into half’time level at 2-2 thanks to goals from Andi Smart and Luke Robinson.

The second half saw Mike Nolan and a Springfields player sent off .

Goals by Corey Harrison, Adam Heaney, Jack Parker and Adam Parkinson secured the victory, although Springfields pulled level at 4-4 before two last Anchors strikes.

Anchorsholme remain top of the table, just one point ahead of second-placed Freckleton.