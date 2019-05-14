Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance Berry Beds Division Cup finals; Poulton finish with flourish in West Lancashire League

Sunday was Berry Beds Division Cup finals day in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

All three games were played at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium.

The Premier Division final saw Ma Kelly’s Showboat lift the trophy for the second year running as they overcame league leaders Highfield Social FC 3-1.

The game was pretty even in the first 20 minutes until a Brett Dawson opener set the tone for the game.

The Seear twins also got in on the action as Ric and Ben made it 3-0 before Craig Salmon grabbed a consolation goal.

That made it back-to-back losses at Fleetwood for Highfield, who will look to pick themselves up as they move on to Sunday’s title decider against AFC Additions.

The New Albert lifted the Division One trophy with a 3-0 win over Excelsior, completing the double in the process.

Matthew Brown opened the scoring in the first half with a deflected effort which was just out of the reach of Excelsior keeper Chris Lund.

Luke Noble got the second from the penalty spot after David Calvert brought down Josh Evans in the box.

It was Evans who wrapped it up by scoring the third with 15 minutes to go.

The Mount also did the double as they won the Division Two trophy with an exciting 6-2 win against AFC Lane Ends Blackpool.

Jack Hatton gave them the early advantage with a double in the first half.

However, AFC Lane Ends were handed a lifeline when Sean Willits handballed on the line to give them a penalty and see the Mount go down to 10 men.

Matty Grime slotted home the penalty but the Mount’s 10 men went on to get two spot-kicks of their own.

They were put away by Jack Williams before Ash Bird and Ryan Willits grabbed the next two goals to finish off the tie.

Poulton hit five as they finished their West Lancashire Football League Premier Division campaign on a high note with a crushing win over Turton.

Two goals in the opening five minutes got them off to the perfect start, Max Landless doubling their lead after Josh Few had broken the deadlock early on.

Nick Webster made it three shortly after the interval before David Cartmel rounded off the scoring with two quickfire goals for Poulton.

The game eventually ended 5-1 with Turton’s goal coming via an own goal.

The result sees Poulton finish in fourth place in the league, four points ahead of their weekend opponents and one place behind local rivals Thornton Cleveleys.

Blackpool Wren Rovers, who had already completed their fixtures, finished the season in ninth.