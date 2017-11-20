Fylde coast amateur football review: Sunday Alliance and West Lancs

Two teams from the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and District Youth League have reached the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Sunday Trophy.

Broomheads beat Winstanley Warriors 4-1 with goals from Dax Hoogerwerf (2), Jordan Casey and Darren Heaney.

Blackhurst Budd trailed Ingol Rangers 1-0 at half-time before a stunning start to the second half saw them 3-1 ahead through two headers from Ben Seear and Tarren Moxon’s strike.

Liam Frend put the game out of sight with 15 minutes to go but the hosts pulled one back in stoppage time to end the game 4-2.

In the Premier Division goals from Liam Forrest and Marc Seymour saw leaders Additions edge out Kingsfield 2-1.

FC Shovels stayed second with a 5-2 win at 21st Century Windows thanks to goals from Stephen Whitehead(2), Ryan Tanser, Danny McGovern and Giovanni Tamburello with David Giles and Robert Gradwell netting consolations.

Damen Hancock, Kieran Fairnie and Ryan Bradley scored as FC Rangers beat Appletree Finance 3-0, while 10-man Exceptional Kitchens edged out Blackpool South 2-1 with Kyle Pieri and Neal Williams on target.

Division one leaders E and P Publications strolled to another win as a hat-trick each for Andrew Duckworth and Chris Gardiner helped them to a 7-2 scoreline at AFC Lane Ends Blackpool.

Jason Jewitt was also on target and Josh Barron scored both of the hosts’ replies.

Stephen Hughes scored the only goal as Highfield Social beat Anchorsholme to keep the pressure on the leaders, while Sam Bannister and Robert Moulding gave AFC Jewsons Blackpool their first league win of the season as they edged out BES Utilities 2-1.

There was a hat-trick for Karl McLeod and two for Josh Sanderson as the Layton Pub beat Wesham 7-4.

Connor Cooper and Jack Taylor scored with Ashley Walsh(2), Peter Clarkson and Dean Smithen likewise for Wesham.

In division two, Clifton Rangers closed the gap on leaders McNaughtons with a 7-1 win at Layton Seniors.

Rob Hanslip helped himself to five goals with Steve McEwan and Mark Leonard also on target, Jamie Thomson replying as Clifton leapfrogged Westview, who lost 2-1 at King Edward courtesy of Ryan Willetts’ double with Steven Rankine scoring for Westview.

Sam Montgomery scored a double hat-trick as the George beat Wrea green 19-1 with Joey Crookhall (4), Matt Hole (3), John Whittle (2), Ryan Davis and Joe Greatrix also scoring as Paul Taylor replied.

There were two goals apiece for Richard Blampied and Kyle Heys as Highlands won 7-3 at Marshall Court.

Further goals came from Tom Harrison and Chris Jackson with Lee Fleetwood, Stuart Hammond and Rob Smith scoring for Court.

Blackpool Wren Rovers saw off local rivals Thornton Cleveleys 2-0 to consolidate their place at the top of the West Lancashire Football League’s Premier Division.

Second-half goals from Joe Booth and Carl Eastwood were enough for Wren Rovers to pick up the three points, which keeps them six points ahead of Garstang in second.

Next week they face a tricky trip to third-placed Tempest United in what could be a huge test of their title credentials.

Second placed Garstang kept up the pace with a slender 2-1 win at Vickerstown.

Kieran O’Connor gave them an early lead but they were pegged back just after the half-hour mark by a Sean Patterson goal.

Jake Salisbury struck on the stroke of half-time to put the Riversiders back into the lead and it proved to be enough.

Garstang, who face mid-table side Whitehaven next week, still have three games in hand to play.

Poulton remain on top of division one after their comfortable 3-0 win at Mill Hill St Peters.

Josh Few gave them the perfect start when he opened the scoring after just three minutes and it got even better when Max Landless doubled their lead two minutes later.

Landless then grabbed his second of the game just before the hour mark to make sure of the points, which keeps Poulton ahead of Hurst Green on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Lytham Town won a tight game against Askam United 1-0 thanks to Ross Ainsworth’s goal.

The win sees them climb up to sixth place in the table, although they have played two games more than the majority of the teams in and around them.

Wyre Villa slumped down the table after going down to a disastrous 6-0 defeat at home to Lostock St Gerards.

Oliver Oxley got three of the goals, Oliver Evans helped himself to a brace and Mercer also got his name on the scoresheet in the comfortable away win.