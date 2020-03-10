Fylde coast amateur football: New Albert miss chance to seal Sunday Alliance title, Poulton's thrilling win in West Lancs League

The game of the weekend in the premier division of the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance saw New Albert take on Highfield Social.

New Albert needed to win to claim the league title and Highfield Social sought a victory to ensure the title race went to the wire and was in their own hands.

It was a game that went from end to end with chances missed from both sides in the first 20 minutes on a pitch that didn’t suit either.

Highfield Social opened the scoring when Robbie Hunter’s through ball cut open the New Albert defence for Craig Worrall to run through and slot home.

New Albert pulled level with 10 minutes to go in the first half as Karl McLeod reacted quicker than the defenders to a deflected strike.

However, it was Social who went into half-time with the lead when Jordan Spedding sent a trademark free-kick from 25 yards out into the top corner.

The second half kicked off with nothing to separate the two sides until Spedding’s strike hit Matt Dowell’s outstretched arms to win a penalty.

Spedding stepped up to take responsibility but it wasn’t to be as he missed the spot-kick.

He responded like a true pro when he put Social 3-1 up five minutes later, and although New Albert put pressure on in the last 15 minutes, they could only grab a consolation from Lee Grund,y with the game ending 3-2 in Social’s favour.

Ma Kelly’s Showboat won 6-2 against Exceptional Kitchens thanks to goals from Corey Harrison (2), Mark Buchan (2), Dan Mottram and Danny Morris.

Si Williams and Matt Nelson netted for Exceptional Kitchens.

In division one, Appletree Finance beat Newton Arms 4-3 in a game where they let slip a three-goal lead.

Having been pegged back to 3-3, Appletree took three points thanks to a late winner from Graham King.

Cleveleys Town advanced to the quarter-finals of the Berrys Beds Division One Cup after a 5-2 win over Westview.

Division Two leaders Fleetwood were stunned 2-1 by struggling New Philly.

Three of the other four games in division two produced away wins as Blackpool Elite were victorious 3-0 at FC Rangers, Foxhall won 2-1 on their travels to Marshall Court and Lancashire Double Glazing were 5-2 winners at Little Black Pug.

The only home winners were Highlands, 3-1 against bottom club Clarence.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Division One: Jacinta v Salon One, AFC Lane Ends Blackpool v Westview, Belle Vue v 21st Century Windows, Cleveleys Town v Appletreec Finance

Division Two: New Philly v FC Rangers

David Cartmell and Adam Sharrocks both bagged braces as Poulton secured a thrilling 6-3 win at CMB in the West Lancashire Football League.

Cartmell’s first goal came after 12 minutes, barely 60 seconds after CMB had taken the lead through Scott McNair.

Josh Few handed Poulton the lead just before the half-hour mark, only for the away side to be pegged back by Matthew Chapman.

The second half belonged to Poulton as goals from Cartmell, Sharrocks and Leon Campbell gave them an unassailable 5-2 lead by the hour mark.

Chapman grabbed a second for the home side with 12 minutes remaining but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Sharrocks netted for the second time to complete the scoring in the 88th minute.

The result leaves Poulton in seventh place in the Premier Division, three points off Lytham Town who were beaten 2-1 at home by high-flying Euxton Villa.

George Davies scored both of Euxton’s goals, his winner coming right at the death in the 89th minute after Ross Ainsworth had earlier equalised for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gregory scored twice as Thornton Cleveleys thrashed Turton 5-0.

His first goal came after 16 minutes, while Corey Harrison doubled their lead halfway through the opening period.

Lewis Walmsley added a third before Gregory completed his brace, both strikes coming on the stroke of half-time.

It was more of a quiet affair in the second half but Thornton still found time to find a fifth, courtesy of Matt Wood’s last-minute effort.

Blackpool Wren Rovers came from behind to record a 2-1 win against second-bottom Vickerstown.

Jackson Round gave Vickerstown an early lead, but Wrens hit back through Carl Eastwood after 30 minutes.

Brad Jones’ effort five minutes later proved to be decisive as the away side held on for a win that keeps them in 12th place.

In division one, Wyre Villa lost further ground on the top two as they could only draw 1-1 at Croston Sports Club.

Conor Davis hit back for Croston, who are level on points with Wyre, after Josh Draycott had given the away side the lead.

Second Division side Freckleton were 3-0 winners at Furness Cavaliers in the second round of the Challenge Cup.

Mark White recorded a first-half brace before James Jemson completed the scoring in the second half.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES:

Premier Division: Blackpool Wren Rovers v Coppull United, Burscough Richmond v Fulwood Amateurs, Euxton Villa v Poulton, Hurst Green v Slyne with Hest, Lytham Town v Turton, Vickerstown v Tempest Utd, Whitehaven v Southport Hesketh

Division One: Ulverston Rangers v Wyre Villa

Division Two: Freckleton v Furness Cavaliers