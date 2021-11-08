Fylde amateur football: Thornton Cleveleys held but stretch lead, 11-goal win for Highfield Social

Two Dom Lawson goals in four minutes saw Thornton come from behind to lead 2-1 at half-time.

The hosts equalised on the hour but Lewis Walmsley’s goal after 86 minutes looked to have won it for TC. But there was another twist as Joe Hooper scored Fulwood’s last-minute equaliser.

Sunday Alliance action between Mavricks and Fleetwood FC Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

The draw was enough for Thornton to stretch their premier division lead to four points because second-placed Euxton Villa lost at home to mid-table CMB.

Fulwood take fourth spot from Blackpool Wren Rovers, who lost 3-2 at home to third-placed Vickerstown.

Danny Morris scored the only goal of the first half for Wrens but the visitors netted three after the break before Josh Few added Blackpool’s second.

Lytham Town lost 4-0 at home to Slyne with Hest and drop to eighth.

Wyre Villa were emphatic 8-2 winners at Croston Sports and climb to second spot in division one. Three up after 17 minutes, Wyre led 5-1 by half-time.

Robbie Parker scored twice in the first half and there was also a brace for Ryan Moore and Adam Stammers.

Oliver Evans got the ball rolling in the third minute and Dion Holden completed the scoring in the 90th.

Two goals in the final three minutes saw Freckleton snatch a 3-3 draw at Dalton United in division two.

Dylan Agnew and Theo Ball came to the rescue for Freck, who had scored first through Josh Porter.

Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance leaders Highfield Social were comfortable 11-0 winners away to AFC Ardwick, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

And they opened up a three-point gap at the top of the premier division because second-placed Fleetwood FC lost 2-1 at Mavricks, who picked up their second win of the season.

Third-placed AFC Mina pulled level with Fleetwood by beating JD Blackpool South 3-0. Bottom two Layton Seniors and Foxhall played out a 4-4 draw.

Sencat defeated West Coast Sports 5-3 to stay top of division one on goal difference from Re Italiani, who beat Ciao Ciao by the same score.

Also on 15 points but from three games more are third-placed A&P Autos, who won 6-1 at FC Rangers.

Armfield are fourth and still unbeaten after a 2-1 win over bottom club Unity Rangers, while FC Albion beat Newton Arms 3-1.

AFC Broadwater are the new leaders of 2A after a 13-1 home win over bottom club Highfield.

Fleetwood Gym slip to second, two points behind, after a hard-fought 2-1 home defeat by Belle Vue.

Spen Dyke move up to third and level with Gym on 12 points after a 6-3 home win over 21st Century Windows. Clifton Rangers were 6-1 winners at Marton Athletic Red and move above them into fourth.

Thornton Wanderers won the top-v-bottom contest 6-2 at AFC Cleveleys and remain a point clear of Fylde Coast Football in 2B. The second-placed club won 3-1 at AFC Lytham.