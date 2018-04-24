Fylde amateur football round-up: Sunday Alliance titles decided and Blackpool closer to West Lancs crown

All three league titles have been decided in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance.

Clifton Rangers won the Second Division title after their 6-2 victory over Highlands.

Rob Hanslip led the way with a hat-trick with Steve McEwan, Connor Whiteside and Jake Thomas scoring the others as Kyle Heys and Philip Worrall replied.

E and P Publications won Division One after drawing 1-1 with their closest challengers Highfield social thanks to a last minute Sam Dyer goal which clinched the title.

Stephen Hughes had looked to have given Highfield the win and a chance of catching E and P.

Additions won the Premier Division as an Ash Robinson hat-trick and a brace each for Liam Forrest and Dean Richards gave them a 7-2 win at home to Broomheads for whom Adam Heaney scored both.

During the week, goals from William Joyce (2), Daniel Brown, Nitisat Sirisom and David Giles gave 21st Century Windows a 5-4 win at Bloomfield Brewhouse.

Goals from Robbie Hulme (2), Danny Morris (2), Mason May, Jackson Hulme, Jarred Bain, Joe Booth and Jordan Wood gave Saddle a 9-2 win over Appletree Finance.

Adam Parkinson, Dax Hoogerwerf, Kenny Cram and Jordan Finlayson were on target in Broomheads’ 4-1 win at FC Shovels.

The Saddle are through to the Gledhill Cup final after they beat division two side McNaughtons 6-1.Jarred Bain scored a hat-trick with further goals coming from Mark Robinson, Danny Morris and Jordan Spedding; Martin Ireland scored a consolation goal.

In Division One, goals from Eric Clayton, Aran Bottomley, Christy Donnelly and Alex Cartwright gave Ma Kelly’s Showboat a 4-2 win at New Albert who had Lee Grundy to thank for their goals.

Layton Pub managed to pip Station Lytham 3-2 thanks to Karl McLeod’s double and one from Aran Clarke. Danny Jones and Rick Horrocks had earlier given Station the lead on two occasions.

In the week, Highfield Social beat New Albert courtesy of goals from Craig Salmon and Craig Worrall.

Layton Seniors beat the George 4-1 with goals from Charlie Poskitt, Alex Ryder, Ben Mortimer and Lee O’Connor; Tom Davis replied.

In midweek Clifton gave themselves the chance to win the title on Sunday by beating their rivals McNaughtons 3-0 thanks to a brace from Rob Hanslip and a Connor Whiteside strike.

Blackpool Wren Rovers took advantage of Garstang’s slip-up to extend their lead at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division to four points.

Goals from Ollie Crolla, Danny Morris, Carl Eastwood and Mason May helped Wren Rovers on their way to a 4-0 rout of Fulwood Amateurs.

Meanwhile their title rivals Garstang could only draw 1-1 at Hesketh Bank.

Tom Entwistle handed Garstang the lead just after the half-time interval.

However, Bob Milton equalised for the hosts to make it a frustrating afternoon for Lee Baker’s side.

It leaves Wren Rovers four points clear with three games to go, although Garstang have an extra game to play.

Elsewhere, Thornton Cleveleys slipped to a 3-1 defeat in their home match against Haslingden St Marys.

An own goal handed Haslingden the lead just 10 minutes in, but the win was assured thanks to a second-half brace from Jamie Hart. Dominic Lawson netted a late consolation for Thornton.

In Division One, title challengers Poulton could only draw 2-2 with Eagley.

They looked to be on their way to a vital three points thanks to two second-half goals from Max Landless.

But Eagley hit back with two goals in the space of as many minutes; Danny Holroyd and Lee Bancroft finding the back of the net.

That result leaves Poulton four points behind leaders Hurst Green with three games in hand to play.

The result of the weekend came for Lytham Town, who recorded an impressive 6-2 thrashing of Hawcoat Park.

Remarkably, all six goals came from striker Ross Ainsworth to hand his side a superb win that takes them up to ninth in the table.

Meanwhile there was a cruel late loss for Wyre Villa, who went down to a 2-1 defeat at Mill Hill St Peters courtesy of Callum Newton’s stoppage-time winner.

Mill Hill’s Michael Newton had earlier cancelled out Jack Ainsworth’s opener.