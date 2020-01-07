Fylde amateur football round-up: More shocks in Sunday Alliance Gledhill Cup; coast clubs slump in first West Lancashire League games of 2020

It’s a season of giantkillings in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance’s Gledhill Cup.

Last year’s winners Sandcastle Care have been knocked out by division two club Ancy Belle Vue Rangers.

The score was 1-1 at full-time and it was Rangers who held their nerve in the penalty shootout for a 4-3 success.

Bloomfield FC strolled through to the last eight with a 4-0 win over Lancashire Double Glazing, with goals from Paul Gaskell , Alan Greenwood and a Jack Hughes double.

Highfield Social also advanced to quarter-finals, coming from a goal down to eliminate Newton Arms 4-2.

That completes the last eight and the draw is as follows: New Albert v Highfield Social, Ancy Belle Vue Rangers v FY United, Little Black Pug v Bloomfield and Layton Seniors v Westview.

As league action resumed after the Christmas break, Layton Seniors made a statement of intent in division one as a 6-3 win over Appletree Finance lifted them into second place.

AFC Jacinta beat Westview by the same score in one of Sunday’s all-Fleetwood derbies, climbing three points above them.

Cleveleys Town put a poor pre-Christmas run behind them with a 10-1 hammering of AFC Blackpool Lane Ends.

Blackpool Elite defeated FC Rangers 5-1 to pull level with them in division two.

Freckleton dented Little Black Pug’s title bid, beating them in a 4-3 thriller.

FC Fleetwood are the new leaders after a crushing 11-0 victory over Marshall Court, while Foxhall climbed to fifth with a 2-0 win over New Philly FC.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Clifton Rangers v The New Albert, Sandcastle Care v Exceptional Kitchens.

Division One: AFC Jacinta v AFC Lane Ends Blackpool, Belle Vue v Appletree Finance, Layton Seniors v Cleveleys Town, Newton Arms v Salon One, Westview v 21st Century Windows.

Division Two: Blackpool Elite v FC Fleetwood, Clarence v FC Rangers, Freckleton v Lancashire Double Glazing, Highlands v Foxhall, Little Black Pug v New Philly.

The start of 2020 was one to forget for Fylde coast sides in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

Both Poulton and Lytham Town slumped in their opening fixture of the year, while Thornton Cleveleys’ derby clash against Blackpool Wren Rovers was postponed.

Lytham fell to fourth in the table with a 1-0 reversal at home to CMB.

Despite the loss, they’re still only a point off league leaders Fulwood Amateurs who eased to a resounding 11-2 win against bottom side Whitehaven.

Poulton, meanwhile, went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Coppull United.

The visitors edged two goals clear thanks to efforts from Liam Joyce and Aaron Evans in the first half.

Nick Webster reduced the arrears at the beginning of the second half but Poulton were unable to get that all-important second goal.

There was no game for Wyre Villa in the First Division, while Freckleton were thrashed 5-1 at Dalton United in the Second Division.

It was only 1-0 at half-time, after which Grant Jones went on to complete a hat-trick.

The consolation goal for third-placed Freck was a late Jack Williams penalty.

SATURDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: Burscough Richmond v Blackpool Wren Rovers, CMB v Turton, Coppull United v Tempest United, Euxton Villa v Slyne with Hest, Hurst Green v Lytham Town, Southport Hesketh v Thornton Cleveleys, Vickerstown v Fulwood Amateurs, Whitehaven v Poulton.

Division One: Wyre Villa v Stoneclough.

Division Two: Rossendale v Freckleton.