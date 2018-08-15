Fylde amateur football review: Poulton power upwards; Sunday Alliance update

Poulton climbed up to fourth in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a 5-0 midweek thrashing of Hurst Green.

Poulton climbed up to fourth in the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division with a 5-0 midweek thrashing of Hurst Green.

Danny Green helped Poulton on their way to their second win of the season with a brace, while goals from Nick Webster, Max Landless and Josh O’Neill added gloss to their victory.

Blackpool Wren Rovers slumped to another disappointing defeat, losing 2-1 away at Southport Hesketh.

Danny Morris netted their only goal of the game, while Luke Smith and Connor Wright were the goalscorers for Southport.

The result leaves Wren Rovers, who narrowly missed out on the title last season, in 12th place – with just one win to their name from their opening four games.

Thornton Cleveleys are now in third thanks to a 3-1 home win against Euxton Villa.

Oliver Wilkinson got them off to the perfect start with a first-minute penalty before Joel Khambay doubled their lead five minutes before the interval.

Ian Billington pulled one back for Euxton before Wilkinson bagged his second of the game to complete the scoring.

TC are at home to Haslingden St Mary’s on Saturday, when Poulton host Vickerstown and Wrens are away to Fulwood Amateurs.

On Saturday, Poulton were cruelly denied a second win in three games after conceding a last-minute equaliser.

Matthew Bell was the hero for Slyne with Hest as he netted his second of the day in the final minute of normal time.

His first came 15 minutes from time to reduce the arrears after Poulton had raced into a two-goal lead through an own goal and Max Landless.

Blackpool Wren Rovers fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Turton, with Danny Morris and Joe Higgins bagging their goals.

Thornton Cleveleys also found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline, losing at home to Tempest United.

It all seemed to be going in their way in the first half when goals from Joel Khambay and Rob Norton put them two goals in front.

But they were left pointless after a remarkable second-half comeback from Tempest, who won the game thanks to goals from Nathan Monson, Kurtis Farlo and Peter Lancaster.

In Division One, a Zach Crosbie hat-trick proved in vain as Wyre Villa lost 4-3 at home to Leyland United.

Lytham Town also fell to defeat, Mark Thornber scoring from the spot in their 2-1 loss at Stoneclough.

TheFylde coast’s premier division clubs are in action again tonight.

The Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance is under way and all three premier division games on the opening day finished 2-1.

One of the favourites for the title Eleven Sports Media edged out Bloomfield Brewhouse thanks to goals from Arran Fleming and Josh Walker. Dax Hoogerwerf bagged Bloomfield’s response.

Jordan Spedding and Stephen Hughes scored for Highfield Social as they beat Ma Kelly’s Showboat, for whom Josh Miller was on target. Exceptional Kitchens beat Appletree Finance thanks to goals from Kyle Hendry and Neal Williams, with Liam Robinson replying.

In Division One, a Kenny Cram hat-trick and a goal from Robert Hanslip gave Clifton Rangers a 4-0 win at FC Kingsfield.

Anchorsholme beat the Layton Pub 4-1 thanks to goals from Connor Robinson (2), Daniel Barnett and Jack Shields. Aaran Clarke bagged Layton’s goal.

Stephen Rankine and Daniel Warren scored as Westview beat new side Blackpool Town 2-1, with Michael Jukka netting for Town.

Rick Fisher (2), Dwayne Greenwood and Aiden Atchison scored as Wesham drew 4-4 with New Albert. Liam Dowell, Sean Kenny, Dani Marr and Lee Grundy bagged Albert’s goals.

In the Second Division, Ryan Willetts’ five goals set The Mount on their way to an 11-1 win over new boys Fylde Rangers. Ben Gibson grabbed a hat-trick and there were further goals from Jordan Ratcliff, Callum Hitchen and Jack Williams. Kallum Melsom netted Fylde’s goal.

There were goals for Jordan Casey (2), Connor Burns, Dylan Nagliati, Aji Hakeem-Habeeb and Jordan Dundavan as AFC Lane Ends beat Kirkham Town 6-0.

Another new side Blackpool Elite found it tough going as goals from Alex Louden, Alex Ryder and Ben Reader gave Layton Seniors a 3-0 win.

Little Black Pug beat Highlands 3-2 courtesy of goals from Daniel Smith (2) and Adam Fishwich, with Daniel Dean and Andrew Houghton replying.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

Premier Division: 21st Century Windows v Appletree Finance, Additions v Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Highfield Social v Bloomfield Brewhouse, Station Lytham v Eleven Sports Media

Division One: Blackpool Town v The Layton, Excelsior v Clifton Rangers, New Albert v Kingsfield, Westview v Wesham

Division Two: Fylde Rangers v Bloomfield, Highlands v Marshall Court, Layton Seniors v Kirkham Town, Little Black Pug v Mount