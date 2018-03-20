Fylde amateur football review: Double hat-trick for Budd hitman, Garstang keep pressure on Wrens, Anchorsholme one win from glory

Ric Seear appears to have recovered from injury as his double hat-trick made it 11 in two games as Blackhurst Budd beat Appletree Finance 10-3 in the Bathroom Solutions Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Football Alliance Premier Division.

His twin brother Ben also scored a hat-trick, after Liam Frend opened the scoring with a free-kick.

Adrian Baqueiro, Luke Robinson and Graeme King replied.

Aaron Fleming also scored a six as his side, FC Shovels beat FC Rangers 10-1. Ross Jones scored a brace and Higgins and Connor McGough got the others. Cory Sellers replied.

There was a brace each for Kenny Cram and Corey Harrison as Broomheads Estate Agency beat 21st Century Windows 7-4, Ashley Royle, Dax Hoogerwerf and Adam Heaney also scored.

David Giles hit a hat-trick for the host with Thomas

Adams also on target.

In Division One, the New Albert moved into second place as they pipped Anchorsholme in a seven-goal thriller. Four goals came from Lee Grundy. Dan Horner, Arran Smith and Fan Barnett replied.

A Ben McKay hat-trick set Station Lytham on their way to a 5-1 win against Ma Kelly’s Showboat, Harry and AJ Greenwood also scored.

There was a hat-trick each for Matty Grime and Louis Shields as AFC Lane ends Blackpool beat AFC Jewsons Blackpool 11-2 to leapfrog their opponents at the bottom of the table. Ashley Casey, Lewis Priestley, Jack Yates(2) and Jason Atherton also scored.

James Schofield scored twice in reply.

In Division Two, Westview moved to within three points of the leaders as they beat Marshall Court 4-2 thanks to Marcus Devenport(2), Steven Rankine and Daniel Warren goals.

Kirkham Town won their second game in three as they beat Layton Seniors 5-2, courtesy of goals from Stephen Collins(2), Jason Lee, Neil Talbot and Michael Morecombe.

Alexandru Prejmereanu, Christopher Beardsley and Terence Chinn scored as Boars Head beat Highlands 3-2, with Lee Coker and Chris Jackson on target for Highlands. Nathan Hine, Sam Mecklenburgh, Dean Richards and Ashley Robinson scored as Additions beat the Saddle to reach the Berrys Beds Premier Division Cup final at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium on May 13.

They will play the winners of the semi-final between Appletree Finance and Blackhurst Budd.

In the Division One semi-final, E & P Publications had to go to extra time to beat Wesham 3-1, with Luke gunniss(2) and Sam Dyer scoring and Quaid Henderson replying.

Garstang’s 2-0 win against Thornton Cleveleys kept up the pressure on Blackpool Wren Rovers at the top of the West Lancashire Football League Premier Division.

The three points came courtesy of a second half brace from Ric Coar, which leaves Garstang 11 points behind Wren Rovers with five games in hand still to play.

Wren Rovers’ tie at Longridge Town was abandoned.

In Division One, Poulton leapfrogged Hurst Green into first place with a stunning 5-0 away win against their title rivals.

Max Landless was the star of the show, scoring four, with the first coming after just four minutes.

Kris Stephens added a second on 20 minutes, before Landless added another three in the second half to cap off a fine win that leaves Poulton one point ahead of Hurst Green with two games in hand to play.

Lytham Town fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Crooklands Casuals thanks to Tony

Butler’s second-half effort.

Wyre Villa also found themselves on the end of a 1-0 defeat, Andrew Whiteford getting the only goal of the game for GSK Ulverston Rangers.

Needing to win their final two games to be crowned Mid-Lancashire League first division champions, Anchorsholme FC are halfway there after a 3-2 win over third-placed Charnock Richard in their final home fixture.

One a very cold afternoon, with snow flurries and strong winds, the game was end to end as a young Charnock side tested the league leaders and top goalscorers.

It was the Anchors who opened the scoring when Joe Woods made a surging run down the right and drilled the ball across goal for Adam Parkinson to slot home at the back post.

It remained 1-0 until half-time but Charnock equalised early in the second half when a free-kick was deflected past keeper Ben Spriggs.

Both teams battled hard and created chances but it was Anchorsholme who regained the lead with Darren Heaney’s volley.

It was his 16th league goal of the season and the team’s 100th.

Celebrations were cut shot as Charnock equalised again, when a corner was not cleared and the ball was smashed back into the box, resulting in an own goal.

With five minutes remaining, Anchorsholme could sense the title slipping away.

But then Heaney was brought down on the edge of the area and played a quick free-kick through to brother Adam Heaney, who poked the ball under the onrushing keeper.

It was a cruel end to the game for the excellent Charnock side but a most pleasurable one for Anchorsholme.

They travel to bottom club New Longton Rovers on Saturday knowing a victory will secure the championship ahead of Fylde coast rivals Freckleton.