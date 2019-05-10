From Nile Ranger to Florent Cuvelier: 18 League One free agents your club could sign - including ex-Premier League talent Could ex-Premier League star Nile Ranger be on his way to your club? Everybody loves a freebie - could these 18 out-of-contract players could do a job for your club in League One. Scroll down and click through the pages 33-year-old Hati international currently without a club. A solid option given his experience Ligue 1, 2 and League One - 148 career appearances. The 30-year-old former six-time Republic of Ireland U21 international has extensive experience from the Conference Premier all the way through to the Championship - boasting 229 career appearances. Now 31-years-old, Liverpool-born Taylor is still a decent striking option for teams in the lower half of League One having once been bought by Ipswich for 1.5 million back in 2012. A Belgium youth player at every level, former Stoke trainee Cuvelier certainly has some pedigree but hasn't played a League One game in two seasons. At one time a Premier League midfielder, the 24-year-old 17-time England U21 international Whittingham is as experienced as they come and still has a lot to offer. The former Newcastle man has had his issues but still has 19 goals to his name in five League One seasons. The 30-year-old former Chelsea man has a bucket load of experience having made nearly 200 career appearances A 14-time England youth international, McGugan made 229 appearances for Nottingham Forrest in all competitions during a seven year stay gaining promotion from League One back in the 2007-08 season. At 24-years-old, Flanagan has real potential to develop given the right environment - the Birmingham-born former Walsall player has 39 League One appearances under his belt. The 32-year-old Welshman once played in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and has featured extensively for Bury in League One. Paul Stewart column: How I’m helping the next generation of Fylde footballers