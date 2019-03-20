Former Claret Barton moves for released Burnley striker

Fleetwood Town have moved quickly to snap up 17-year-old Clarets striker Michael Fowler.

Fowler has been released by Burnley despite a successful scholarship and the Cod Army have secured the signing of the highly-rated centre forward on a two-and-a-half year contract.

He will initially link up with the club’s Development Squad.

Fowler had stints with Padiham and Radcliffe FC this season, and former Claret, Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton said: “A lot of clubs in our division were interested in signing Michael, so we’re really pleased that we’ve managed to get this deal over the line.

“He’s an exciting young striker who loves to score goals, and we’re looking forward to watching his development continue with us.”