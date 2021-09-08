FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: A general view of Highbury stadium home of Fleetwood Town FC during the Sky Bet League Two match between Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield at Highbury Stadium on October 12, 2013 in Fleetwood, England, (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fleetwood Town's odds to be RELEGATED this season following transfer deadline day - compared to Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic

Here are Fleetwood Town’s odds to be relegated this season.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 2:10 pm

Fleetwood Town are desperate to improve on their finish last season which saw them end the campaign in 15th place but are currently sat even lower in the table after five league games (W1 D1 L3).

Simon Grayson’s side delved into the transfer market over the summer, signing the likes of Darnell Johnson and Brad Halliday, while they also snapped up a trio of loanees in Ryan Edmondson (Leeds United), Callum Morton (West Brom) and Callum Johnson (Portsmouth).

After a tricky start for the Cod Army, Grayson will be hoping his new arrivals will give his team the boost they need to avoid relegation and make their way up the league table.

Here are Fleetwood’s odds to be relegated compared to their local rivals...

1. Sunderland

Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill 50/1 bet365 - 50/1

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 20/1

3. Portsmouth

Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1

4. Wigan Athletic

Sky Bet - 25/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 25/1

