Fleetwood Town are desperate to improve on their finish last season which saw them end the campaign in 15th place but are currently sat even lower in the table after five league games (W1 D1 L3).

Simon Grayson’s side delved into the transfer market over the summer, signing the likes of Darnell Johnson and Brad Halliday, while they also snapped up a trio of loanees in Ryan Edmondson (Leeds United), Callum Morton (West Brom) and Callum Johnson (Portsmouth).

After a tricky start for the Cod Army, Grayson will be hoping his new arrivals will give his team the boost they need to avoid relegation and make their way up the league table.

Here are Fleetwood’s odds to be relegated compared to their local rivals...

1. Sunderland Sky Bet - 100/1 William Hill 50/1 bet365 - 50/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Sheffield Wednesday Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 20/1 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Portsmouth Sky Bet - 28/1 William Hill - 33/1 bet365 - 33/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Sky Bet - 25/1 William Hill - 25/1 bet365 - 25/1 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales