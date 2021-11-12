Fleetwood Town's midweek performance shocked Simon Grayson

The 4-1 home defeat in the Papa John’s Trophy was, by far, Town’s heaviest of the season.

They had lost nine times previously in league and cup but never by more than a single goal.

This final group game may have been a dead rubber – both teams had already secured their place in tomorrow’s draw for the first knockout stage – but head coach Grayson had not wanted Fleetwood’s winless run to stretch to a sixth game before going into their 10-day break between fixtures.

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Grayson has often considered his players unlucky or the victims of ‘fine margins’ after recent defeats but he could take no such solace after Tuesday’s loss to their League One rivals.

Speaking immediately after the game, the Town boss said: “Tonight was out of the blue really.

“I hadn’t seen a result like that or a second-half performance like that coming because of all the qualities we’ve shown over the past few weeks.

“We haven’t won lately but we have taken Ipswich to the 93rd minute away, we came from 3-1 down to draw against Wycombe and we were 2-0 up against Wigan, who went top that night, so we have been doing well in games.

“Maybe this (break before the return to League One action at home to Morecambe a week tomorrow) is a chance to make everybody think, ‘Right, we’ve got to knuckle down and make sure we give the opposition harder spells in games’.”

Fleetwood supporters don’t have to wait another week for match action at Highbury.

The Under-18s face Mansfield Town tonight in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

The 7pm tie against the Stags is Fleetwood’s reward for victory over Tranmere Rovers in a penalty shoot-out.