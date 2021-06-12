Fleetwood Town's Leeds United loanee hopes to justify Simon Grayson's backing

The 20-year-old striker has moved to Highbury on a season-long loan, becoming the club’s third signing of the summer in the process.

Edmondson has knowledge of playing in League One having spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton Town as they were relegated into League Two.

“I’ve known the gaffer a while,” said Edmondson.

Ryan Edmondson has joined Fleetwood Town on loan Picture: Fleetwood Town

“When he was at Leeds, I was a Leeds fan so I’ve seen the way he works, I’ve seen what he’s about, and when I’ve spoken to him, he’s sold the club really well to me.

“He’s told me the way he wants to do things, the way he wants to play, things like that. It suits me to a tee.

“It’s a great club, a great family club, and I can’t wait to get going.”

An England U19 international, Edmondson spent time on loan at Aberdeen last season prior to joining Northampton.

As he explained, it was a face-to-face chat with Grayson which sealed the move.

He said: “I met him over in Wetherby and we had a coffee.

“He’s been watching me for a while now and he explained he could see the positives in my game at Northampton.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out there. With the position they were in, it was a bit of a struggle and it didn’t really let me express how I play and reach my potential.

“He wants to expose that and show people what I can do. I can’t wait to give them my overall game, score a few goals and see where we can end up.”