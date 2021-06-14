Fleetwood Town's Leeds loanee Ryan Edmondson finds Highbury full of youthful energy

And although only 20 himself, the forward believes he has plenty of experience to pass on during his loan season from Premier League club Leeds United.

Edmondson said: ““I think it’s great when you’ve got a lot of young players because they kind of understand each other a lot more.

Ryan Edmondson (left) in action for Northampton against Blackpool last season

“When you’ve got a lot of experienced players and you’ve got young lads coming through, they kind of clash sometimes a little bit.

“To have that youth in the team I think will be great for everyone. You understand people more, you get along better – usually – so I can’t wait to form that bond with the young lads that are in there already and hopefully we can have a good relationship through the season.”

Edmondson has made two Championship appearances for Leeds but racked up 37 games last season on loan with Aberdeen and Northampton Town.

That included 21 League One games with the Cobblers, who he joined in January .

He added; “I’ve been in a lot of different situations, starting off playing at Leeds in the Championship.

“I’ve played Scottish Premier League, I’ve played League One, so even though I’m not the most experienced player in the world, I’ve got some sort of experience in my locker. Hopefully I can pass that on to the other lads and we can take it into our own game.”

Two more of Town’s new recruits, Max McMillan and Connor Teale, are known to Edmondson from the Leeds academy set-up.

He said: “When you’re coming to somewhere new, especially in football, it’s always a test for you, so just having a couple of friendly faces does help you settle in quite a lot.