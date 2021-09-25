Fleetwood Town's former captain makes a coaching return to Highbury

The former Town centre-half, who represented the club across seven divisions, has returned in order to complete his studies.

It will take two years for the 36-year-old to earn his qualifications.

He will spend 23 months doing rotational work experience, as well as a development programme.

Nathan Pond (right) is back at Fleetwood Town while taking a coaching course

Speaking to the Fleetwood website, Pond said: “It feels good to be back. It was a bit strange going into Poolfoot and speaking to some of my old team-mates, but I have really enjoyed my first day so far.

“I’m here on a two-year player to coach scheme as I’m coming out of full-time football and heading into something I want to go into, which is coaching.

“I want to be a coach and there’s no better place for me to come than Fleetwood. It had to be here as we’ve got history.

“I came here as an 18-year-old and stayed until I was 32 as a player, so I’ve spent plenty of time here and have plenty of memories here.

“To get to help the young lads grow and develop is great for me.”

Pond isn’t going into the experience cold and has already earned a few of his coaching badges.

He is looking to progress, however, and feels that a return to Highbury was the right step.

He said: “I started doing my coaching badges two or three years ago, so I’ve got a couple of them sorted, but want a couple more in the future.

“As you get older as a footballer, you start thinking about your future, and to get to come back and coach at the club where I played the majority of my career is a bonus for me.

“I came through here as a youngster and we were in non-league then, so I’ve experienced all sorts of things here in terms of the work you need to put in to become a professional footballer, to get to first-team level, and how to stay there for a prolonged period of time.

“I’ve got plenty of good memories here as we had plenty of success together.

“It’s weird coming through the tunnel and seeing some of the promotion pictures but it’s a good feeling when I see them.

“My three main memories would be my debut, then my Football League debut, and finally our trip to Wembley in 2014 as it’s not very often you get to go there, win, and gain promotion to another division.”