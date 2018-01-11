When is it? How can I watch it? All Fleetwood fans need to know about the Checkatrade quarter-final draw

Fleetwood Town are in the hat for Thursday night's Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final draw after they beat Bury on Tuesday night.

Uwe Rosler's side stormed to a 3-2 win at Gigg Lane to secure a place in the last eight and now find themselves two games away from Wembley.

All you need to know as we enter the last eight of the Checkatrade Trophy can be found below.

When is the draw?

The draw is expected to take place at around 7pm tonight,

Where can I watch it?

The draw will be broadcast during the EFL Matters show on Sky Sports Football.

Which ball number should I be looking out for?

Fleetwood are ball number two.

Who could Fleetwood face?

If Fleetwood are drawn away a long trip could await with fellow League One teams Oldham Athletic/ Leicester U21s and Shrewsbury Town the nearest to Highbury. Lengthy trips to League Two sides Yeovil or Lincoln, League One sides Peteborough and Oxford and Premier League U21 side Chelsea could await Town in the next round so the Cod Army will be hoping for a home fixture...

When will the tie take place?

All Quarter-Final fixtures will be played week commencing January 22 2018.

Ball numbers in full:

1) Chelsea U21

2) Fleetwood Town

3) Lincoln City

4) Oxford United

5) Peterborough United

6) Shrewsbury Town

7) Yeovil Town

8) Oldham / Leicester U21