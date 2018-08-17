VIDEO: New role means new nickname for Fleetwood Town's 'Denis Irwin' Lewie Coyle

Lewie Coyle’s stint at left-back has seen him earn a new nickname this week, with the versatile defender dubbed ‘Denis Irwin’ by boss Joey Barton and company.

Coyle, 22, has swapped the right-back berth for the left in Town’s last two games, the Leeds United loanee following in the footsteps of another of that cub’s famed alumni – Manchester United and Republic of Ireland favourite Irwin.

Lewie Coyle

And Barton says his right-footed full-back is more than capable of playing on the left in the future, though he has not ruled out a loan swoop for a left-back before the window closes on August 31.

Barton confirmed a new full-back is high on his agenda but added that he would not be too concerned if a deal was not completed as he has options for that position, and has youngsters Joe Maguire and Eddie Clarke still developing in his ranks.

Centre-half Tommy Spurr started the season at left-back in the 1-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon before Coyle took over for the last two games, which brought wins over Oxford and Crewe.

Barton said: “We have asked Lewie Coyle to do a shift over there.

“We have been calling him Denis Irwin this week because he is that right-footed left-back, but he is such an intelligent player that you can play him there.

“We have spoken that we do still have a loan up our sleeve and can potentially use that slot for a left-back.

“Yes, I think it would be nice to have a left-footed option out there.

“But there is no point doing it if they are not better than what we have got in the building.

“We have got a few irons in the fire and we have two weeks before August 31 to move that along.

“But we are in a good position squad-wise and if the window closes and we do not get one in, we will be all right.”

And as Town look at recruiting in the loan window it is a case of one out as striker Ashley Nadesan joined League Two side Carlisle on-loan until January.

Nadesan, 23, netted twice in pre-season for Barton's side but has been unable to break into the first team line-up thus far.

Now the forward will team up with ex-Town boss John Sheridan at Carlisle as he bids to build on his succesful loan stint at the Cumbrians last term by penning another loan deal.