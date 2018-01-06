Vardy’s sale was the blueprint for Fleetwood’s business model

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says Jamie Vardy opened the door to Town’s business model as his return coincides with the club having two bids on the table.

Town have received offers for both left-back Amari’i Bell and striker Devante Cole but chairman Andy Pilley is yet to decide whether either of the duo will be sold.

Vardy was bought for £150,000 from Halifax in 2011 and sold on for £1m to Leicester City a year later after firing Town to the Football League.

And Rosler is looking forward to testing his 12th-placed League One side against the 2016 Premier League title winners in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie.

Rosler said: “It is a fantastic event for us where we want to win. I want the players to enjoy themselves.

“There is no pressure, only the pressure to perform to the maximum and give it a right good go, just like we did in the last three games.

“It is a great opportunity to match ourselves against a team who won the Premier League two seasons ago and obviously the Vardy return, that is a sentimental bonus for everybody.

“I think it is a great story and that is why we are looking forward to having the game on telly.

“Our chairman is absolutely clear that we get measured not only on results but on development and selling players.

“That is what Jamie Vardy did; he opened the door, he started that business model by getting bought for relatively cheap money and sold on for a big profit.

“That business model that is what we got judged, part of our performances will be judged on that.”

Fleetwood head coach Rosler is planning to face a Vardy-free Leicester side though with the forward expected to miss the game because of a groin injury.

He said: “All the reports that we are getting is that he does not start the game.

“We are preparing without Jamie – that is all I am saying!”