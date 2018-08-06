Two of Fleetwood Town's Checkatrade Trophy dates confirmed

Dates for two of Fleetwood Town’s Checkatrade Trophy group stage matches have been confirmed.

Joey Barton's League One side will take on Rochdale, Bury and Premier League side Leicester's U21 side in Group B of the Northern section.

The club have confirmed they will host league rivals Rochdale at Highbury on Tuesday October 9 (7:45pm) and the group stage will conclude at ex-assistant boss Rob Kelly's newly relegated League Two Bury side Gigg Lane on Tuesday November 13 (7:45pm).

The date and kick-off time for the first fixture, against Leicester City fixture is set to be confirmed by the EFL but is anticipated to take place in September.