Transfer dealings delight Fleetwood coach Nicholson

Fleetwood first team coach Barry Nicholson is pleased with the impact of experienced January signings Paddy Madden and Toumani Diagouraga.

The duo were cup-tied for Town’s shock Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final defeat at League Two Yeovil.

Striker Madden, 28 and midfielder Daigouraga, 30, have a wealth of experience from the Championship and League One

They have featured in Town’s last four league games, with Madden netting twice and Diagouraga also scoring as both hit the target on debut in the 2-1 win at Southend.

It was a great start for both but Town have since slipped to three losses in a row, losing to last-gasp goals in 2-1 defeats to Blackburn and Gillingham before a 3-2 loss to Madden’s old club Scunthorpe.

Town are now looking to end a five-match losing streak in all competitions at second-bottom Rochdale but only if the Spotland pitch is playable, with more bad weather anticipated this weekend.

Dale are 11 points behind 17th-placed Town but have three games in hand after numerous matches fell foul of the weather.

Their threadbare pitch passed an inspection as they dumped Championship side Millwall out of the FA Cup, and their glamour tie with Premier League big boys Tottenham in the fifth round was confirmed when the London club beat Newport in Wednesday’s Wembley replay.

But now they will crash back down to earth to host Town. And with former Everton full-back Gethin Jones and young Manchester City loan defender Charlie Oliver also available after missing Town’s trip to Yeovil, Town have options across the board.

Jones and Oliver could get a defensive nod at Spotland after Town’s fifth January signing Kevin O’Connor was at fault for Yeovil’s winner.

And Nicholson was pleased with the blend of youth and experience Town recruited.

He said: “I think they have settled in really well and they have helped us massively. Everybody knew we were crying out for a little bit of experience.

“Paddy and Toumani have certainly given us that.

“I think Paddy has been excellent since he has come in and Toumani has given us that composure in the middle of the pitch.

“We brought Charlie Oliver, Gethin Jones and Kevin O’Connor in as well – young players just at the start of their careers.

“This transfer window has been a real mix and it has been good for us.

“They seem to have settled in really well.”