Transfer business looks finished at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town’s transfer business looks to be done with manager Joey Barton happy that no bids have come in for his players.

The window closes next Thursday, though Town will still be able to use the loan market or snap up free agents until the end of August.

Despite rumours linking Alex Cairns, Kyle Dempsey and Cian Bolger with moves to the Championship, Barton says the club have had no bids and would be satisfied if the window closed right now.

Having made Paul Jones his 10th signing, the boss joked the only permanent deal he would do would be if a certain player was available.

He said: “I think it is just that time of year.

“As a manager it is quite novel. As a player you are kind of hoping that you do not get sold because you do not want to move house; it is very late to move at this stage.

“But as a manager you have got to be constantly looking to update the group.

“I think we could potentially be raided too.

“If you ask me right now if the window closes in five minutes am I happy?

“I’d say ‘yeah, absolutely.’ That means nobody goes out and nobody comes in.

“If someone comes out then we might need to act.

“But the people here have been first class.

“We have got virtually everything that we need.

“We might have a little delve in one spot, we still have one loan available. I think it would be foolish of us not to use that.

“I think we are done permanently unless (Lionel) Messi becomes available and Andy (Pilley, chairman) wants to put his hand in his pocket, we would not turn that down.”

Nevertheless, Barton has also reiterated that he only wants players who want to be at the club.

Anyone who wants to leave just needs to tell Barton and he’ll see what he can do.

He said: “You hear all the rumours, people linked with things, but we have just got to keep the communication levels open with the lads.

“The lads know that they can knock on my door and speak to us should anything arise.

“I have also said: ‘look, if you do not want to be here we will do everything we can to get you out of here.’

“We do not want a single player here who does not want to be here.

“If a player comes to me and says he does not want to be here I will go and see Andy and try to make sure we facilitate getting them out.

“We only want people who want to be at Fleetwood Town and want to contribute massively to what we are trying to do here. At this moment everyone is on board with that.”