Town’s solution lies in Fleetwood dressing room

The solution to ending Fleetwood Town’s slide towards the drop zone is within the Highbury dressing room according to head coach Uwe Rosler (right).

Town suffered a sixth straight defeat as league leaders Shrewsbury Town recorded a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Four of those six defeats have seen Fleetwood felled by late goals with the latest courtesy of Nathan Thomas.

Understandably, given the club’s fall to within two points of the drop zone, Rosler is under pressure.

He is in regular contact with chairman Andy Pilley and stressed that the solution to ending their winless run comes by everyone continuing to give their all.

He said: “As a football coach you need to win football games. We have not won enough lately; of course there are people maybe thinking.

“We speak every Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday after games with the chairman.

“Of course they are asking questions; how we can turn it around, what we can do and they also see how we work with the players and what the players are giving us.

“The solution is in that dressing room; the club cannot buy any more players or get more loan players in.

“We are making too many mistakes and for me, I will not name player A, Player B Player C, Player D because every week it is a different one.

“At the moment we get punished, sometimes you make mistakes and don’t get punished and get away with it.

“We should have got a draw against Shrewsbury, like against Blackburn, like Gillingham, like against Scunthorpe but it is not helping. As long as they are giving me everything, working hard, I enjoy working with this group; I believe in this group and we will find solutions.”