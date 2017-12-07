Town or Hereford Leicester clash to be televised

Fleetwood Town could potentially be welcoming the television cameras as well as former hero Jamie Vardy's Leicester City to Highbury but only if the beat Hereford on Thursday.

League One side Town and Hereford drew 1-1 on Saturday and now face a replay to decide who will host Premier League side Leicester City in the third round in January.

That replay will be shown live on BT Sport and TV bosses have decided that who ever secures a place in the next round will welcome the cameras with the BBC picking the clash for the 12.45pm slot on Saturday January 6.

If Town can get through it will be the third time they have been on television this season with their first round clash at Chorley also screened live on BT Sport.

The potential return of Vardy, who blasted in 31 goals in Town's 2011-12 Conference promotion season and Hereford's non-league pedigree are enough of a lure for the television bookers to select the replay for coverage no matter who gets through.