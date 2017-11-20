Town need Burns back up front

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler hailed Wes Burns’ attacking prowess following Saturday’s goalless draw with Doncaster Rovers, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

Suspension to Lewie Coyle means the striker has been used as a wing-back in the last couple of games.

While his attacking play might be superior to his defending, Burns picked up the man-of-the-match award at the weekend.

He is expected to deputise in the role again at Walsall on Tuesday as Coyle sits out the last match of a three-game ban for his FA Cup red card at Chorley.

After that game, he can bolster Town’s forward options with injuries to Conor McAleny and Bobby Grant leaving Jordy Hiwula, Devante Cole and Ash Hunter as the senior strikers battling for two spots up front.

That meant Ashley Nadesan was named on the bench on Saturday after netting four for Paul Murray’s development squad in their seven-goal win against Carlisle United last week.

But the German admitted it would be a huge ask for Nadesan to make an impact in League One given his lack of experience in playing at that level.

Rosler said: “Wes looked comfortable, especially going forward.

The most important thing is that our centre-forward is not playing right wing-back.

“That is why we got Wes Burns into our squad to be a centre forward not right wing-back.

“As long as we have to do that then it will be difficult because we need senior players who know the league to come on and change the game.

“Nadesan was on the bench on Saturday and he is doing well in the development team.

“But it is a massive ask to come on here and impact the game against Doncaster.

“We need to get players back from the treatment table.

“That is the key. We are missing a few players but we have managed before and we will manage again.

“I have trust in the players. I think tomorrow the pressure is not on us, Walsall lost again at home (against Gillingham), the pressure is on them.”

Fleetwood could have been travelling to Walsall with another man unavailable through suspension if an explosive incident in the second half had gone against them.

Defender Cian Bolger was booked for a sliding challenge on Rodney Kongolo that caused a mass melee near the dugouts as the Doncaster players reacted angrily to the lateness of a challenge they felt was dangerous.

Their boss, Darren Ferguson, felt a yellow was just but Rosler admitted Town were lucky in that situation in regards to the yellow and thwarting a potential Doncaster counter-attack.

He said: “Cian Bolger was a situation where we had not been structured on a set-piece and I think he did the right thing, if he had not won that tackle they would have been through on goal.

“I think we were a little bit fortunate but he did the right thing, he took one for the team and sometimes you have to do that.”

And Rosler says his players need to work on the basics but was pleased with a clean sheet on Alex Cairns’ 50th league outing.

He said: “There are some basic things that we need to better, especially when we have a corner; we still need to work on details.

“First half we were on top, second half they were; overall a fair result.”