Town boss Rosler rejects Sunderland speculation

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler laughed off rumours linking him to the vacant managerial role at Championship club Sunderland.

The Black Cats parted ways with Simon Grayson last month and sit bottom of the division.

But as Rosler prepares for Town’s home League One clash with Doncaster Rovers he revealed he was none the wiser about the speculation before the Gazette put the question to him.

The German, who has just celebrated his 49th birthday, said: “I have not heard anything. You are the first person to let me know.”

When told he was 16/1 with William Hill he added: “It is not very good 16/1 – that tells it all!”

That has now dropped to 14/1 with Sky Bet also offering odds of 25/1 though Wales boss Chris Coleman is still the 9/2 favourite.