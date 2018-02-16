Town boss Rosler grateful for Fleetwood fans’ backing

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has thanked the Cod Army for their support during this current winless run and hopes they continue to back him and his men.

Town haven’t won at Highbury since October’s 2-0 victory over Oxford United.

Town have dropped to within two points of the relegation zone but Rosler hopes the fans can be rewarded for their backing with victory at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

He said: “I feel the supporters are supporting us, the team, me and I just can say thank you for that.

“This group of players, the last thing they need is boos or negativity; they take a lot of things to heart.

“They are honest and I have hardly have ever managed a more honest group of players.

“They all can read, they all can see the table, they care, they really care about themselves, the club, the team and hopefully our supporters will keep seeing that and support us through difficult times.”

That continued support is mainly due to the fact that Town have given their all to the cause.

They went toe-to-toe with Blackburn Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town as well as in-form Gillingham in their last four league defeats.

Having lost Jimmy Ryan, Conor McLaughlin and David Ball in the summer, Town lacked experience in the first half of the campaign but addressed that in January by bringing in Paddy Madden and Toumani Diagouraga.

Rosler said: “I’m working with that group of players every day and of course when we are discussing things internally I say what I think.

“We have made mistakes, there in terms of the balance of the team. We have tried to rectify that and we have, in general, good players.”