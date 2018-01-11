Toumani spells out his aim for Fleetwood

Toumani Diagouraga has arrived at Highbury with one aim; to help Fleetwood in their journey of progression.

It has been a whirlwind 15 years for Town with six promotions in that time.

And now, as they head into the second half of the League One season 13th with a play-off surge still a possibility, the 30-year-old wants to be part of the club’s journey upwards.

The close proximity to his family in Leeds and his past working relationship with head coach Uwe Rosler were factors in his decision to move to Highbury.

So too was the club’s ambition, something he shares.

He said: “My aims are to take the club as high as possible.

“I know how the manager thinks and I spoke to the people higher at the club and they want it to move forward and I want to be part of that journey.

“The boys made me feel very welcome; there is a lot of talent at the club and hopefully we can move forward.”

Assistant boss Rob Kelly says the fact the club is still in two cup competitions, as well as the league, shows the side is moving in the right direction.

They will find out their next opponents in the Checkatrade Trophy tonight and then face an FA Cup replay at a club Kelly both played for and managed in former Premier League winners Leicester City.

He backed Diagouraga’s sentiments that everyone is looking up as Town bid to climb from 13th in the table as they head to Southend on Saturday.

He said: “The players would rather play than train and there has to be some sort of common sense but if you are tending to play Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday – and we are two games away from Wembley in one tournament and an FA Cup replay against a top Premier League team – we are looking to build and work our way up the league and compete in the top half.

“When you play this amount of games normally it means the club and everything is moving in the right direction because we are competing on three fronts.”