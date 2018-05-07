Tough tests for Fleetwood Town next season

John Sheridan left Fleetwood Town at the weekend and warned that League One will be a difficult division next season.

Sheridan’s 13-game spell in charge saw the club to safety, 12 months on from when they were battling for the second promotion spot behind champions Sheffield United.

That ultimately went to Bolton Wanderers with Millwall going up via the play-offs.

Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers gained the automatic promotion spots this time around but Sheridan believes their departures will not make the division weaker next season.

“I know it is a tough league with some good teams,” he said.

“Next year, Sunderland are coming down and then there will be some good teams coming up; Luton will be strong.

“I think it is just that magic word: consistency.

“You can’t be looking like world beaters one week then you are not looking at the same players the next; that is the most frustrating thing I find.

“You have got a good group here; the new manager (Joey Barton) will see that and make his own mind up who he wants, who he plays or who he brings in. Management is a tough job.”