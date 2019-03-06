The real reason Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley was at Blackpool's Bloomfield Road this week

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley has been spotted at Blackpool FC this week but is not aiding the new board or planning on purchasing the club.

The Gazette understands Pilley has been at Bloomfield Road to help with the installation of card terminals provided by his Card Saver business.

Pilley's Card Saver company provides static, wifi and GPRS terminals for secure debit/ credit card payments.

The card terminals are being installed in kiosks on the concourse inside the stadium.

Rumours had swirled after the Town owner was seen at Blackpool FC.