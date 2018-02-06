TEAM NEWS: Yeovil v Fleetwood

Uwe Rosler takes charge of his 100th competitive Fleetwood Town fixture as Town face Yeovil in the quarter final of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight.

Rosler took over in the summer of 2016 and has overseen 76 league, two plaay-off, 11 FA Cup, two League Cup and nine Checkatrade Trophy games.

Tonight the head coach makes seven changes from the side that lost 3-2 to Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Cian Bolger missed Saturday due to suspension and returns to the starting lineup, he is joined by keeper Alex Cairns, Jordy Hiwula, Wes Burns, Bobby Grant, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby.

Ex-Yeovil forward Paddy Madden and fellow January signing Toumani Diagouraga are both cup-tied, midfielder George Glendon is injured while Kyle Dempsey and Ashley Hunter move to the bench. Skipper Nathan Pond and keeper Chris Neal have been given the night off.

If Fleetwood win they will travel to face fellow League One side Shrewsburyin the semi-final.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Bolger, Eastham, O'Connor, Schwabl, Sowerby, Grant, Burns, McAleny, Hiwula. Subs: Crellin, Dempsey, Maguire, Hunter, Biggins, Sheron, Donohue.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Smith, Bird, Browne, Gray, Surridge, Green, Sowunmi, Fisher, Whelan, James. Subs: Maddison, Smith, Dickson, Zoko, Gobern, Donnellan, Santos D'Abadia.

Referee: Gavin Ward