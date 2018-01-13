TEAM NEWS: Southend v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town's new signing Toumani Diagouraga is set to make his debut in today's clash against Southend United at Roots Hall.

Diagouraga, 30, joined the club from Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday and goes straight into the midfield three for today's League One clash at Southend United.

That is one of two changes Town make to the side that drew 0-0 with Leciester in the FA Cup third round last Saturday.

Diagouraga comes in for George Glendon in the middle of the park.

Glendon has not traveled with the squad with skipper Nathan Pond also returning to the starting line-up in place of the injured Ash Eastham.

Bobby Grant (knee) and Conor McAleny (ankle) played just over and hour of football each in Town's 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win over Bury in midweek.

But they start on the bench for today's clash with Town's other two new signings Paddy Madden and Gethin Jones also on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, Coyle, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Diagouraga, Schwabl, Dempsey, Hunter, Cole, Burns. Subs: Cairns, Hiwula, McAleny, Grant, Madden, Jones, Sowerby.

Southend: Oxley, Coker, Ferdinand, Turner, Kightly, Timlin, Cox, McLaughlin, McGlashan, Demetriou, White. Subs: Bishop, Hendrie, Fortune, Ba, Kyprianou, Wabo, Bwomono.

Referee: Anthony Coggins