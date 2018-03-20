TEAM NEWS: Rochdale v Fleetwood

Fleetwood forward Conor McAleny
Fleetwood boss John Sheridan makes two changes for tonight's clash against Rochdale.

Skipper Nathan Pond returns to the side with striker Conor McAleny also back in the starting line-up after missing out in the 0-0 draw at Charlton.

They come in for forward Wes Burns and full-back Gethin Jones with the latter not involved in the match day squad.

Burns is on the bench as Sheridan switches from a 4-3-3/4-5-1 to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation with Lewie Coyle and forward Ash Hunter deployed on the wings.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Eastham, Pond, Coyle, Dempsey, Diagouraga, Sowerby, Hunter, McAleny, Madden. Subs: Neal, Hiwula, Burns, Maguire, Glendon, Biggins, Grant.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Humphrys, Camps, Wiseman, Done, Delaney, Cannon, Knott, Henderson. Subs: Rafferty, Rathbone, Inman, Davies, Moore, Kitching, Dobre.

Referee: Trevor Kettle