TEAM NEWS: Rochdale v Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss John Sheridan makes two changes for tonight's clash against Rochdale.

Skipper Nathan Pond returns to the side with striker Conor McAleny also back in the starting line-up after missing out in the 0-0 draw at Charlton.

They come in for forward Wes Burns and full-back Gethin Jones with the latter not involved in the match day squad.

Burns is on the bench as Sheridan switches from a 4-3-3/4-5-1 to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation with Lewie Coyle and forward Ash Hunter deployed on the wings.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Eastham, Pond, Coyle, Dempsey, Diagouraga, Sowerby, Hunter, McAleny, Madden. Subs: Neal, Hiwula, Burns, Maguire, Glendon, Biggins, Grant.

Rochdale: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Humphrys, Camps, Wiseman, Done, Delaney, Cannon, Knott, Henderson. Subs: Rafferty, Rathbone, Inman, Davies, Moore, Kitching, Dobre.

Referee: Trevor Kettle