TEAM NEWS: Oldham v Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler has recalled keeper Chris Neal to the starting line-up for today's Boxing Day clash at Oldham.

Neal's last league game for Town was over a year ago in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November 2016 and he now returns to the line-up in place of Alex Cairns who moves to the bench,

That is one of four changes Rosler makes to the line-up with Wes Burns and Ash Hunter coming in to the front three of a 4-3-3 formation as Jordy Hiwula moves to the bench.

Markus Schwabl comes into the midfield three with loanees Baily Cargill and Aiden O'Neill completely left out of the squad after their poor performances in the 2-0 defeat to Gillingham on Friday.

Cian Bolger has recovered from a facial injury to start in the back four and striker Conor McAleny returns from his ankle knock to start on the bench.

Oldham: Placide, Dummigan, Gerrard, Gardner, Davies, Amadi-Holloway, Hunt, Fane, Byrne, Obadeyi, Bryan. Subs: Wilson, Flynn, McLaughlin, Duffus, Clarke, Nepomuceno, Green.

Fleetwood: Neal, Coyle, Bolger, Eastham, Bell, Dempsey, Schwabl, Glendon, Burns, Cole, Hunter. Subs: Cairns, Pond, Hiwula, McAleny, Rodgers, Biggins, Sowerby.

Referee: Mark Heywood